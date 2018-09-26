Donald Trump Refers To Kurdish Reporter As ‘Mr. Kurd’

The reporter, who didn’t seem alarmed at the reference, thanked the U.S. president and asked him about the change in U.S.’ relations with Kurds after ISIS’ defeat.

Trump addresses a reporter as "Mr. Kurd" pic.twitter.com/fiYhHODYaE — Deena Zeina Zaru ??????? (@Deena_Zaru) September 26, 2018

As expected, President Donald Trump’s appearance at the United Nations continues to be full of awkward moments.

In the very first interaction with world leaders at the UN General Assembly, the president spoke about a number of issues during his speech.

However, one of the highlights of his address came at the very beginning when the American leader bragged his administration had accomplished more than any other U.S. administration – and the world leaders broke out in laughter.

In another incident that followed, Trump referred to a Kurdish news reporter as, “Mr. Kurd” while taking questions from journalists at a news conference.

“Yes, please, Mr. Kurd, go ahead,” the commander-in-chief said.

The reporter was later identified by The New York Times as Rahim Rashid who works for Kurdistan TV as a reporter.

The reporter, who didn’t seem alarmed at the reference, thanked the U.S. president and asked him about the change in U.S.’ relations with Kurds now after ISIS’ defeat.

Although Rashid didn’t sound surprised at Trump’s reference and said “he loved it” and that the president made him “happy by the sentence,” the moment instantly went viral on social media as people found it hard to believe the president’s words.

I promised myself I wouldn't live tweet Trump's press conference but he just called this guy "Mr. Kurd" and wow. pic.twitter.com/6Sgq0rG6S1 — Brian Ries (@moneyries) September 26, 2018

"Mr. Kurd." He called a man Mr. Kurd. Because he has an accent and asked a question about the Kurds. @realDonaldTrump #PressConference — Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) September 26, 2018

This Trump presser.

You know you should switch off but just can't.



He referred to a Kurdish reporter as 'Mr Kurd'



What is going on. — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) September 26, 2018

Trump’s reference is absurd and by calling a Kurdish reporter “Mr. Kurd” he just highlighted his own ignorance and penchant for racism without even trying.

The Kurds comprise an Iranian ethnic group of the Middle East. They are indigenous to a mountainous region in the northern part of the Middle East and span across Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Iran and Armenia.

However, this is not the first time the commander-in-chief has had such incidents.

Last year, Trump continued with his bizarre behavior by actually making up countries. Speaking to African leaders, Trump stuck his foot in his mouth — once again — as he declared that he has “so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich,” after acknowledging the continent's “tremendous business potential.”

He then proceeded to mention some non-existent country called “Nambia.”

“In Guinea and Nigeria, you fought a horrifying Ebola outbreak," Trump said. "Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient.”

