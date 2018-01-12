Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Seeks Permission To Hire 40 More Foreign Workers

Once again, Trump’s business practices have seemingly contradicted his views on immigration as his Mar-a-Lago resort wants to hire 40 more foreign workers.

It appears President Donald Trump cannot find any Americans willing and able to hold jobs at his favorite weekend getaway: Mar-a-Lago Club.

According to the recently released data by the Labor Department, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, aka the “Winter White House,” has reportedly sought permission from the federal government to hire 40 additional temporary foreign workers to serve as waiters during the winter social season in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Palm Beach resort reportedly wanted to hire workers who would be employed using H-2B visas–which businesses usually obtain only if they are able to prove they cannot find enough American workers to fill the vacancies.

The posting further revealed the commander-in-chief’s club plans to pay a minimum of $12.68 an hour to the workers, who will be reportedly employed from October to the end of May. At the end of mentioned period, they would be expected to return home.

For all his tough talk on immigration from his election campaign to the ongoing migrant crisis brought about by his draconian policies, it seems rather bizarre Trump wants foreign workers over U.S. residents for his beloved resort.

In fact, the POTUS has repeatedly condemned U.S. companies hiring foreign workers over American employees.

But, apparently, he himself can opt for foreign workers whenever it suits his purpose, as a 2016 New York Times report revealed the club has filed for 500 visas for foreign workers through the Department of Labor since 2010.

Its ironical how Trump, whose contempt for immigrants is really no secret, whose presidential campaign was full of promises to bring back American jobs and whose treatment of asylum-seekers has been regarded as a humanitarian crisis – is looking for foreign workers to staff his very own property.

Regardless, the commander-in-chief had an explanation even for such an overt employment of double standards.

“It’s very, very hard to get people,” he said during a GOP primary debate in 2016. “Other hotels do the exact same thing.”

Moreover, other Trump businesses have relied on foreign workers for temporary jobs that are apparently not that appealing for the locals.

For instance, earlier this year, his golf club in Westchester County, N.Y., asked to hire 14 foreign workers to be cooks and waiters, while the Trump Winery near Charlottesville sought to employ 23 foreigners.

Trump’s indiscriminate crackdown on immigrants could come back to haunt him in more ways than one. Apart from many other ramifications, it could blow back on his beloved resort as it majorly relies on foreign workers, most of them Haitians, to fill seasonal jobs that Americans apparently don’t want.

Banner Image Credits:REUTERS/Joshua Roberts