Trump Thinks People Need To Show Photo ID To Buy Grocery – They Don’t

“You know, if you go out and you want to buy groceries — you need a picture on a card,” Trump told rallygoers in Tampa, Florida. “You need an ID.”

During a recent rally in Tampa, Florida, the commander-in-chief pretended to know how normal humans go about their lives by telling his supporters “if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card. You need an ID.”

“You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture,” he added.

Perhaps one might be required to show photo identification while purchasing pharmaceuticals or liquor, or maybe if one tried to pay with a check. However, grocery stores do not ask customers for an ID at the check-out counter for buying basic supplies.

The head-scratcher came in reference to Trump’s rant about the need for stronger voter ID laws across the country – because, according to him, he only lost the popular vote to former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by a wide margin because millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

“I believe that only American citizens should vote in American elections,” the former real estate mogul continued. “Which is why the time has come for voter ID, like everything else.”

It is important to note Trump had to shut down his own short-lived voter fraud commission after it failed to find any proof of election rigging. Moreover, there have only been four confirmed cases of voter fraud in the 2016 election – and two of them involved Trump supporters attempting to vote twice. There was also a woman who voted on behalf of her dead husband and a Florida official who decided to mark the absentee ballots with a pen in her purse.

Although Trump is not exactly known for his logical statements and explanations, social media users definitely had a field day with the president’s apparent ignorance about how grocery shopping actually works.

Trump says you need an ID to buy groceries... Honest question: What's the last time he's bought groceries? — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 31, 2018

Trump mansplaining how to buy groceries and getting everything wrong is this administration in one video clip — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 1, 2018

On the topic of voter ID, Trump says if you want to go out and buy groceries, you have to have an ID, which as anyone who buys their own groceries knows, is not accurate. Out of all the things one does consistently need an ID for, that is not one of them. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 31, 2018

In Florida tonight, Trump says you need photo ID to buy groceries. Seriously. You can’t make this insanity up. — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) August 1, 2018

When Trump said you need ID to buy groceries. #TrumpTampa pic.twitter.com/q6nHw8Uf0i — Devon Schwab (@DevonInSpace) August 1, 2018

Trump says you need photo ID to buy groceries in the U.S. That's more out of touch than George H.W. Bush's grocery scanner. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) July 31, 2018

The noteworthy thing about Trump's "you need picture ID to buy groceries" comment isn't that he's never been to a grocery store (of course he hasn't) but that he apparently thinks that this is just the way things should be in the Land Of The Free. #MAGA #DictatorApprentice — Christoph Rehage (@crehage) August 1, 2018

Especially given that he doesn't drink- what would he need ID for? Diet Coke? — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 31, 2018

