Trump Thinks People Need To Show Photo ID To Buy Grocery – They Don’t

Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“You know, if you go out and you want to buy groceries — you need a picture on a card,” Trump told rallygoers in Tampa, Florida. “You need an ID.”

 

President Donald Trump has no idea how grocery shopping works, does he? In fact, he had probably never been inside a normal grocery story.

During a recent rally in Tampa, Florida, the commander-in-chief pretended to know how normal humans go about their lives by telling his supporters “if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card. You need an ID.”

“You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture,” he added.

Perhaps one might be required to show photo identification while purchasing pharmaceuticals or liquor, or maybe if one tried to pay with a check. However, grocery stores do not ask customers for an ID at the check-out counter for buying basic supplies.

The head-scratcher came in reference to Trump’s rant about the need for stronger voter ID laws across the country – because, according to him, he only lost the popular vote to former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by a wide margin because millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

“I believe that only American citizens should vote in American elections,” the former real estate mogul continued. “Which is why the time has come for voter ID, like everything else.”

It is important to note Trump had to shut down his own short-lived voter fraud commission after it failed to find any proof of election rigging. Moreover, there have only been four confirmed cases of voter fraud in the 2016 election – and two of them involved Trump supporters attempting to vote twice. There was also a woman who voted on behalf of her dead husband and a Florida official who decided to mark the absentee ballots with a pen in her purse.

Although Trump is not exactly known for his logical statements and explanations, social media users definitely had a field day with the president’s apparent ignorance about how grocery shopping actually works.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

