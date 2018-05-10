Trump And Hannity Have Bedtime Phone Calls On Most Weeknights

White House aides are well aware of the alleged phone calls since President Trump often enters a room and announces, "I just hung up with Hannity," according to a new report.

Almost everyone who follows American politics knows Sean Hannity and has always been chummy with Donald Trump.

However, a new report suggests their relationship might be far chummier than previously thought.

New York Magazine reports Hannity is reportedly one of the very few people who can directly call the president. Others include Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Jr, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, real-estate investor Tom Barrack, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft and private-equity billionaire Stephen Schwarzman.

The magazine states Hannity usually calls on almost all weeknights, after 10 pm.

"Their chats begin casually, with 'How are yous' and 'What’s going ons.' On some days, they speak multiple times, with one calling the other to inform him of the latest developments," according to the report.

So, what do they talk about?

They mostly gab "like old girlfriends about media gossip and whose show sucks," the report states.

It's not surprising considering Trump is notoriously obsessed with television ratings.

“White House staff are aware that the calls happen, thanks to the president entering a room and announcing, ‘I just hung up with Hannity,’ or referring to what Hannity said during their conversations, or even ringing Hannity up from his desk in their presence,” the report outlined.

It was recently revealed Hannity was one of client of Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen last month.

It appears Hannity has a much closer relationship with the president, considering Trump and first lady Melania Trump sleep in separate rooms, as per insider reports.

