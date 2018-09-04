Trump’s Harshest Blow To Sessions: ‘I Don’t Have An Attorney General’

“I’m so sad over Jeff Sessions because he came to me. He was the first senator that endorsed me. And he wanted to be attorney general, and I didn’t see it.”

Saying that things haven’t been right between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be a serious understatement.

Ever since the former Alabama senator recused himself from special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe into possible collusion between Trump campaign and Russian operatives, the commander-in-chief has been extremely unhappy with him.

From repeatedly attacking him in his Twitter rants and getting mad at him for indicting Republican lawmakers accused of corruption to allegedly calling Sessions a “dumb Southerner” and snubbing him during cabinet meetings, Trump hasn’t exactly been trying to hide his disdain for the attorney general he himself chose.

While Trump slamming Sessions appears to have become a norm, the president’s latest comments about the Republican appear to be his harshest blow yet.

“I don’t have an attorney general. It’s very sad,” the former reality TV star told The Hill in an exclusive interview.

He also said he was “very disappointed” about Sessions' decision to leave the Mueller probe. However, he also added his frustration with the attorney general wasn’t only over the Russian investigation, but on other aspects of his performance as well.

“I'm not happy at the border, I'm not happy with numerous things, not just this,” Trump continued.

Trump also acknowledged that Sessions was the first Republican senator to publicly endorse him during the presidential race back in February 2016.

“I’m so sad over Jeff Sessions because he came to me. He was the first senator that endorsed me. And he wanted to be attorney general, and I didn’t see it,” Trump told the outlet. “And then he went through the nominating process and he did very poorly. I mean, he was mixed up and confused, and people that worked with him for, you know, a long time in the Senate were not nice to him, but he was giving very confusing answers. Answers that should have been easily answered. And that was a rough time for him.”

It is important to mention Sessions recused himself from the said investigation after it was revealed he had met Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak twice but had failed to mention this vital piece on information during his confirmation hearings.

During the interview, when asked if he was going to fire Sessions, Trump responded with: “We’ll see.”

“We’ll see what happens. A lot of people have asked me to do that. And I guess I study history, and I say I just want to leave things alone, but it was very unfair what he did,” he replied, referring to Sessions’ recusal. “And my worst enemies, I mean, people that, you know, are on the other side of me in a lot of ways, including politically, have said that was a very unfair thing he did.”

