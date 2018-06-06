Trump Praises Each Member Of His Cabinet At FEMA, Snubs Jeff Sessions

It is important to note Trump even praised Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who reportedly drafted a resignation letter after Trump reportedly exploded at her during a Cabinet meeting.

President Donald Trump hasn’t been exactly quiet about his disappointment over Attorney General Jeff Session’s decision to recuse himself from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In fact, the commander-in-chief went as far as saying he would not have picked Sessions for the coveted position had he known the former Alabama senator would excuse himself from the federal inquiry. Trump even said he regretted the choice to appoint him in the first place.

It was a pretty low blow, but if you thought Trump couldn’t get even more vicious in his condemnation of Sessions, you were sorely mistaken.

During a recent visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington D.C., the president did a repeat performance of that infamous White House roundtable meeting. Though this time around, he went around the table praising each member of his equally incompetent cabinet and gushing over them for basically doing their jobs.

However, it soon turned into a very awkward moment for Sessions, who was brutally snubbed by the president for the entire world to see.

Here’s what president had to say about some of his other cabinet members:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

“Mike. Mike, another great job you are doing. Secretary Michael Pompeo. We're keeping him very busy. We're keeping you so busy. You're going to be flying – a lot of flying in the next couple of weeks. But what a job you've done, and we appreciate it. The whole country appreciates it, Mike. Thank you very much.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

“Steve Mnuchin. Steve, wherever you may be. He's working hard on those taxes and keeping the taxes down. We passed the greatest tax cut in the history of our country, and lots of other things. And thank you very much. Great. I think we say that we have had the strongest -- this is the strongest, from an economic standpoint, that our country has ever been. We're doing better in terms of business, in terms of unemployment. We've broken the record with so many different groups. African-American, the lowest unemployment in history. The Hispanic lowest unemployment in history. Women, lowest unemployment in 21 years. Seven trillion dollars in worth we've created since the election. Seven trillion with a 'T.' Not with even a 'B.' And that's a number that nobody would have thought was possible. So thank you to everybody. That's been fantastic.”

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

“Wilbur Ross, secretary. I appreciate it, Wilbur. We're renegotiating a lot of trade deals, and they're really fantastic. And it's going to -- we have the worst trade deals ever made. And we're going to have now fair trade deals. We have made the worst deals ever made. NAFTA is a disaster. World Trade Organization is a disaster. I could go deal after deal, and it's been very unfair to our country, to our workers, to our companies and to everybody else involved. And we're changing them around rapidly. So, Wilbur Ross, thank you very much.”

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson

“Secretary Ben Carson, who's got some things going on at HUD that we're very excited. We had lunch the other day, and what you're doing is great, Ben. That's really inspirational. More than just brick and mortar. It's really inspirational, Ben. And we appreciate it very much. Thank you very much.”

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt

“Administrator Scott Pruitt. Thank you, Scott, very much. EPA is doing really, really well. And you know, somebody has to say that about you a little bit. You know that, Scott. But you have done -- I tell you, the EPA is doing so well. So many approvals -- and disapprovals. If they don't qualify, they don't qualify. But we don't have to wait 15 years to tell somebody they don't qualify. And people are really impressed with the job that's being done at the EPA. Thank you very much, Scott.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen

“I don't know, what do I say about you? Huh? You are doing great. And the border is coming along. And the wall is going up. We have $1.6 billion being spent on phase one of the wall and we'll get additional funding. And every week that goes by, people realize it more and more that we have to have the wall. And we're doing great in San Diego and different places.”

And this is what he had to say about Attorney General Jeff Sessions

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Thank you, Jeff. Thank you very much.”

Wow.

As CNN pointed out, Trump said a total of 11 words to the attorney general – five out of which were either his name or his title.

It is important to note the president even praised Nielsen, who reportedly drafted a resignation letter after Trump reportedly exploded at her during a Cabinet meeting and berated her for failing to adequately secure the nation’s borders.

Other cabinet members whom POTUS fawned over during the meeting included: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, OMB and CFPB Director Mick Mulvaney, Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon, Health Secretary Alex Azar, Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Peter O’Rourke, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

