Trump Says Ireland Is Part Of UK — Everyone Knows It’s Not

by
Aliza Ali
"Please stop embarrassing us on the international stage,” said a Democratic congressman after Trump referred to Ireland as part of the UK.

President Donald Trump painful public gaffes are really no secret. However, his appalling unawareness of geography, of the current world, of history, of previous American engagement, can be a little too embarrassing at times.

Case in point: On the eve of his controversial visit to London, the POTUS suggested that Ireland is part of the United Kingdom.

As the commander-in-chief touched down at Stansted Airport on Air Force One, accompanied by his wife Melania and a huge entourage, he talked to the reporters about Brexit and the prospect of protests on his U.K. visit.

"I believe that the people in the U.K. - Scotland, Ireland, as you know I have property in Ireland, I have property all over - I think that those people they like me a lot and they agree with me on immigration," said Trump.

It appears along with his lack of knowledge about other fundamental issues, Trump’s understanding of the world’s geography is also highly distorted.

Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, not Ireland. Ireland cut all constitutional links with the United Kingdom and the British monarchy and achieved independence in 1937.

Also, the fact thatupon his arrival, tens of thousands of demonstrators streamed through central London’s main streets carrying placards saying “Dump Trump” and “Keep your tiny hands off women’s rights,” was true indicative of the real sentiments people of Britain have for the POTUS.

However, his witless remarks about Ireland’s location didn’t go unnoticed and unsurprisingly social media users took to Twitter to take aim at Trump’s latest faux pas.

 

 

 

 

 

Even a U.S. congressman called on Trump to "stop embarrassing us on the international stage" after he made the grave error.

 

 

Trump Says Recorded Interview Of Him Criticizing May Is 'Fake News'

