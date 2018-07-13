Trump Says Ireland Is Part Of UK — Everyone Knows It’s Not

"Please stop embarrassing us on the international stage,” said a Democratic congressman after Trump referred to Ireland as part of the UK.

President Donald Trump painful public gaffes are really no secret. However, his appalling unawareness of geography, of the current world, of history, of previous American engagement, can be a little too embarrassing at times.

Case in point: On the eve of his controversial visit to London, the POTUS suggested that Ireland is part of the United Kingdom.

As the commander-in-chief touched down at Stansted Airport on Air Force One, accompanied by his wife Melania and a huge entourage, he talked to the reporters about Brexit and the prospect of protests on his U.K. visit.

"I believe that the people in the U.K. - Scotland, Ireland, as you know I have property in Ireland, I have property all over - I think that those people they like me a lot and they agree with me on immigration," said Trump.

It appears along with his lack of knowledge about other fundamental issues, Trump’s understanding of the world’s geography is also highly distorted.

Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, not Ireland. Ireland cut all constitutional links with the United Kingdom and the British monarchy and achieved independence in 1937.

Also, the fact thatupon his arrival, tens of thousands of demonstrators streamed through central London’s main streets carrying placards saying “Dump Trump” and “Keep your tiny hands off women’s rights,” was true indicative of the real sentiments people of Britain have for the POTUS.

However, his witless remarks about Ireland’s location didn’t go unnoticed and unsurprisingly social media users took to Twitter to take aim at Trump’s latest faux pas.

Trump just said Ireland is part of the UK. He is definitely the dumbest president in U.S. (maybe even world) History. — Millennial Democrats (@Millennial_Dems) July 13, 2018

The ignorance is astonishing - Ireland is not part of the UK, only the six counties of Northern Ireland. And Trump's property in Doonbeg is in the Republic of Ireland, not a part of the UK. Doesn't even have the most basic knowledge of other countries. — Liam Carson (@Liam220262) July 12, 2018

I’m sure the brief specifically stated that Northern Ireland, not Ireland, is part of the UK, but the stable genius doesn’t read. ??Wonder if he thinks West Virginia is just the western side of Virginia instead of being a separate state. — Ria (@ConsciousFury) July 13, 2018

@realDonaldTrump when you're president of a super power and don't know basic geography. Ireland is Not part of the "uk" ???? — Van1llaGorilla (@MartinjKeane) July 12, 2018

Trump was asked about Brexit. He answered:

1. That he's unsure whether May's Brexit plan is what people voted for

2. That he owns properties in Scotland and Ireland (which is now part of the UK)

3. That he won Wisconsin, which Reagan failed to win. — Eylon A. Levy (@EylonALevy) July 12, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump just included Ireland in the UK. So like David Davis he has no idea that the Republic of Ireland is an independent country. All these small EU countries: how can a Big Picture guy like Trump keep up? — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) July 12, 2018

Even a U.S. congressman called on Trump to "stop embarrassing us on the international stage" after he made the grave error.

Dear @realDonaldTrump - Ireland is not part of the U.K. It’s been an independent country for about 100 years. It was kind of a big deal.

Please stop embarrassing us on the international stage. Thanks. https://t.co/ds5d8hH1NX — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) July 13, 2018

Banner Image Credits:Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS