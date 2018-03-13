© Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Trump Wants A Military Space Force, Like The Air Force, But For Space

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“Space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea,” said President Donald Trump. “We have the Air Force, we’ll have the Space Force.”

 

President Donald Trump wants his own Space Force – or at least that’s what he told the crowd at the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego, California, during his latest speech.

“My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain just like the land, air, and sea,” the commander-in-chief told the Marines in the audience. “We may even have a space force, develop another one, space force. We have the Air Force, we’ll have the space force. We have the Army, the Navy.”

Apparently, Trump has recently begun toying with the idea.

“I was saying it the other day— ‘cause we’re doing a tremendous amount of work in space—I said, maybe we need a new force. We’ll call it the space force,” he continued with a fighter jet positioned right behind him. “And I was not really serious. And then I said, what a great idea. Maybe we’ll have to do that. That could happen. That could be the big breaking story.”

As bizarre as the idea sounded coming from the president, this is not the first time the hypothetical Space Force has been proposed.

The Congressional Strategic Forces Subcommittee proposed such a branch of military last year in July. However, it was then called Space Corps, a program that would have fallen under the U.S. Air Force.

However, in November, Senate banned it’s creation with the passage of 2018 National Defense Authorization Act.

The Trump administration also was not in the favor of Space Corps.

“I oppose the creation of a new military service and additional organizational layers at a time when we are focused on reducing overhead and integrating joint war-fighting efforts,” wrote Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in a letter to the ranking members of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees.

