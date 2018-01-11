How Trump's Crackdown On Immigrants Affect Caregivers

“There aren’t people to replace them if they should all be deported,” said a CEO of health center in wake of Trump’s decision to deport Haitian immigrants.

President Donald Trump’s administration appears determined to drive the immigrants out of the country. However, the crackdown is not just threatening the livelihood of many hardworking individuals but also depriving the country of a dedicated workforce.

One particular group of people facing the dire repercussions of this clampdown on immigrants are Haitians. About 59,000 of Haitians live in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that gave them permission to work and live in the country after the January 2010 earthquake devastated their country.

It is not like these immigrants are living a lavish life, they ensure their subsistence by working in healthcare, low-wage jobs as nursing assistants or home health aides.

But the Trump administration’s decision to end TPS for Haitians, giving them until July 22, 2019, to leave the country or face deportation, will strip these immigrants off their only source of meagre income.

Predictably, such a decision has raised grave concerns amongst TPS holders, particularly in Boston, since the city has the nation’s third-highest Haitian population. Health care agencies are also pleading the authorities as they heavily rely on the labor provided by Haitian immigrants.

Ending TPS for Haitians “will have a devastating impact on the ability of skilled nursing facilities to provide quality care to frail and disabled residents,” warned Tara Gregorio, president of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, which represents 400 elder care facilities, in a letter published in The Boston Globe.

Nursing facilities employ about 4,300 Haitians across the state, she said.

“We are very concerned about the threat of losing these dedicated, hardworking individuals, particularly at a time when we cannot afford to lose workers,” Gregorio added in a recent interview.

She further pointed out Massachusetts is currently encountering shortage of 3,000 workers.

According to the Paraprofessional Healthcare Institute, a New York-based organization, 1 million immigrants work in direct care as certified nurse assistants (CNA), personal care attendants or home health aides.

Moreover, the reality is these jobs aren’t really anyone’s dream jobs, the working conditions are tough and salary meager, which is why the turnover rate is high. In fact, according to the federal labor statistics, injury rates for nursing assistants have increased considerably since 2016. Common causes were falling, overexertion while lifting or lowering, and enduring violent attacks.

“The median wage for personal care attendants and home health aides is $10.66 per hour, and $12.78 per hour for CNAs. Workers often receive little training and leave when they find higher-paying jobs at retail counters or fast-food restaurants,” said Robert Espinoza, PHI’s vice president of policy.

Predictably, these grueling jobs hold very less appeal for citizens thus leaving the immigrants, who don’t have many options, to fill these positions. But now, nursing homes are predicting a major shortage due to Trump’s decision.

Paul Osterman, a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management, predicts “a national shortfall of 151,000 direct care workers by 2030, a gap that will grow to 355,000 by 2040. That shortage will escalate if immigrant workers lose work permits, or if other industries raise wages and lure away direct care workers.”

Nursing homes in Massachusetts are already encountering loss of immigrant workers because of the remarks of POTUS in response to lawmakers’ suggestion about protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” said President Trump. Immigrants took cue from commander-in-chief’s blatant disregard for them and started to make alternate arrangements. Thousands of Haitians have fled the U.S. for Canada, some risking their lives trekking across the border through desolate prairies, after learning that TPS would likely end.

Employers are well aware about the extent of their dependency on these immigrant workers, which is why they have been trying to hold on to them.

“What people don’t seem to understand is that people from other countries really are the backbone of long-term care,” said Sister Jacquelyn McCarthy, CEO of Bethany Health Care Center in Framingham, Mass., which runs a nursing home with 170 patients.

She has eight Haitian and Salvadoran workers with TPS in her nursing home and according to her all of them are good at their job.

Moreover, towards the end of last year, 32 Massachusetts health care providers and advocacy groups wrote to the Department of Homeland Security urging the acting secretary to extend TPS, protecting the state’s 4,724 Haitians with that special status.

The “totality of the anti-immigrant climate” threatens the stability of the workforce and “the ability of older people and people with disabilities to access home health care,” said PHI’s Espinoza.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Pixabay.