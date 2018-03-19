Like Father, Like Son: Did Trump Jr. Cheat On His Pregnant Wife?

Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day reportedly had an affair behind Vanessa Trump’s back. The Trump men prove the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Donald Trump Jr. Had an Affair With Aubrey O’Day From Diddy’s “Making The Band” https://t.co/3a7f6OgH9P pic.twitter.com/if9p4TzMTs — Robert Littal (@BSO) March 19, 2018

President Donald Trump — who allegedly had an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels while his wife, Melania, was pregnant with their son, Barron — apparently, told his eldest eponymous son, to “cut it out” when Donald Trump Jr. reportedly started cheating on his wife, Vanessa, when she was pregnant.

Seems like the apple does not fall far from the tree.

According to multiple sources, Trump Jr. cheated on his wife of six years with a contestant on season 5 of the “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011, while he was an adviser on the reality show. Vanessa Trump was then pregnant with their third child, according to US Weekly.

Trump Jr. started his relationship with Aubrey O’Day as the recording of the show drew to a close. According to Page Six, he and O’Day, a former singer in the girl band Danity Kane, had secret trysts in several cities during their affair and even wrote each other love letters.

“When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden,” explained a source. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her. … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

The sources said Trump Jr. wanted to leave his wife for O’Day and as far as he was concerned, their marriage “was “already in the process of dissolving.”

“As far as what Don told Aubrey, he was done with Vanessa,” the insider said. “He already started putting things in place, like setting up a place in NYC to live. Don would talk to Aubrey about how he was miserable in his marriage and how Vanessa was so controlling and paranoid about him leaving. In his mind, he was going to be separated with Vanessa and be with Aubrey.”

However, in the end, that didn’t happen. Instead, the dalliance ended after Vanessa found out emails between the two.

“When Vanessa first found out about the affair, she went nuts,” the source told Us Magazine. “She reached out to some of Aubrey’s friends to ask them for information.”

Sources said it was the beginning of the end for Trump Jr. and his wife, but somehow they reconciled. Others said Trump Jr.’s family pressurized him to stay with Vanessa while other said Trump himself knew about his son’s alleged dalliance and reportedly told him to “knock it off.”

The Trump couple — who are parents to 10-year-old Kai, 9-year-old Donald Trump III, 6-year-old Tristan, 5-year-old Spencer and 3-year-old Chloe — was able to stay together for six more years before officially calling it quits. Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce on March 15, claiming they will always have “tremendous respect for each other.”

Some source also report Vanessa filed for separation because of her husband’s use of Twitter and frequent travel. She also got a scare a few days ago when she opened her mail and found an unidentified white powder inside, which led to her hospitalization.

On the night of Nov. 8 when Trump was elected as president, O’Day tweeted her untold story “is worth millions now.” In 2013, she also released a song titles “DJT” that many people believe was actually about Trump Jr., because the letters are his initials.

Page Six also claimed she was in love with Trump Jr. and was not offered hush money to buy her silence about the affair.

Since the reports emerged, Trump Jr. and O’Day have both been taking a lot of flak on Twitter.

Like Father, Like Son...



Just like Trump Sr. had an affair with a porn star shortly after Melania gave birth, Donald Trump Jr. had an alleged affair with singer Aubrey O'Day WHILE his wife Vanessa was pregnant.



What a disgusting family!! — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) March 19, 2018

She literally crawls under ANYBODY #AnythingToStayRelevant and what else would you expect from Jr? The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree — angela🥀 (@SheszKilla) March 19, 2018

