All The Moments When Donald Trump Lost And The People Won

Believe it or not, there are some memorable moments from Donald Trump’s presidential campaign that will forever be cherished – and they should be.

Donald Trump and his rowdy supporters don’t like protesters.

Instead of having a healthy discussion, both the Republican presidential frontrunner and his gang of admirers use violence to tackle people who oppose them.

Just recently, Trump said he wanted to punch a protester "in the face" after a man was escorted out of his rally in a Las Vegas arena.

"In the old days," Trump added, hecklers would be "carried out on stretchers. We're not allowed to push back anymore" — despite the fact that his supporters have beaten, dragged, punched and spat at protesters.

Recommended: Trump Gleefully Invents A New Way To Kill Muslims

In stark contrast, Trump’s critics and opponents have taken on him in the most non-violent way possible. In fact, some comebacks are so memorable that they will be remembered long after the presidential elections.

For instance, when the media mogul branded all immigrants coming from Mexico as “drug dealers and rapists,” instead of using violence, Latinos, both inside and outside the United States responded with “Donald Trump Piñatas.”

But that’s just one example. Watch the video above for more.

Read More: Are We Ready For A President Like Him?