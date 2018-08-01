© REUTERS/Carlos Barria, Shannon Stapleton

Trump Says Aretha Franklin ‘Worked For Me’ In Tone Deaf Tribute

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well,” said President Donald Trump. “She worked for me on numerous occasions.”

President Donald Trump has a well-documented history of making disparaging remarks about African-American leaders and celebrities.

From referring to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as “son of a b****” for protesting against police brutality to starting a whole conspiracy theory claiming to denounce Barack Obama’s presidency, the reality TV star-turned-politician has always appeared to have a problem with people of color who either don’t praise him or raise their voice against the injustices faced by the community.

Trump once again displayed his capability to insult renowned African-American figures by issuing a tone deaf statement on the death of “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin, whose civil rights work is just as legendary as her music.

“I want to begin today by expressing my condolences to the family of a person I knew well. She worked for me on numerous occasions,” the commander-in-chief said during a cabinet meeting. “She was terrific — Aretha Franklin — on her passing. She brought joy to millions of lives and her extraordinary legacy will thrive and inspire many generations to come. She was given a great gift from God — her voice, and she used it well. People loved Aretha. She was a special woman. So just want to pass on my warmest best wishes and sympathies to her family.”

Now, there are several problems with his statement.

Firstly, does Trump even know who Franklin was? Because his little “she worked for me on numerous occasions” comment definitely baffled social media users.

 

 

 

 

According to the Press of Atlantic City, Franklin performed at Trump’s Castle casino in 1988 and the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in the 1990s. However, that definitely can not be described as Franklin working for him.

It was also somewhat reminiscent of the time the commander-in-chief apparently thought Frederick Douglass, who died over a century ago, was still alive.

 

 

Secondly, who sends “warmest best wishes” to the family of someone who has recently passed away?

Trump, that’s who.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s comments on Franklin prompted online users to draw comparisons with Obama’s heartfelt tribute.

 

 

 

Moreover, as The Daily Beast reported, Franklin was not a huge fan of Trump either.

In fact, he even asked the chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, his longtime friend Tom Barrack, to reach out to the iconic singer and ask her to perform at his 2017 inauguration ceremony – but his request was turned down.

Aretha Franklin's Civil Rights Work Is As Legendary As Her Music

