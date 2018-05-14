Trump Denounces WH Leaks And Bashes Leakers In The Same Sentence

“The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration… With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!”

The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible. With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

President Donald Trump just took to Twitter to claim the White House leaks are “over exaggerated” by the media and yet termed leakers as “traitors.”

And, yes, this is as confusing as it sounds.

The president, apparently, fueled by the leak that White House aide Kelly Sadler “joked” about Senator John McCain’s ailing health, said the leaks are fabricated by the media and then went onto denounce leakers in the same sentence.

And Twitter users pounced on the opportunity to explain what Trump really meant by the tweet.

The leakers are traitors and cowards but what they're leaking is being exaggerated by the media. Got it. https://t.co/OAVswuy3JV — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 14, 2018

"We must, at all costs, hunt down these leaking traitors who totally don't exist and it's not a big deal really." https://t.co/18MtuLRvTg — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) May 14, 2018

So it’s a totally fake problem AND a very serious real problem. Got it. — Erik Larson (@eelarson) May 14, 2018

So the leaks are "so-called" so they're not leaks? If they're not leaks how can they be over-exaggerated? How does one "over-exaggerate" an exaggeration, anyways? But the leaks are real so you'll get the leakers?



Jesus, your stupid is just exhausting. https://t.co/4QuAKrMleY — Real Fake P0TUS (@RF_P0TUS) May 14, 2018

So, your point is "These leaks didn't happen and we're going to put in prison anyone we find who did leak these non-leaks". GOT IT. — TheWeekInTrump (@TheWeekInTrump) May 14, 2018

What is surprising (or not so surprising) is the fact that Trump condemned the leaks but never condemned what the leak informed, Sadler’s derogatory comment about a senator. A similar line was reportedly taken by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders who berated staffers over leaks.

In Trump's opinion, his staff member who made fun of John McCain's terminal illness isn't a "traitor," but the people who told the press about it are. https://t.co/CLtD4hjYdT — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 14, 2018

Then have Kelly Sadler apologize. You can't say she is a victim because of leaks then say there are no leaks and it's Fake News! You have to pick one or the other. pic.twitter.com/33u5MqU8P5 — Timothy Beauchamp (@cowboyneok) May 15, 2018

While others came up with creative ideas to find the alleged “leakers.”

How to Find the Leaker in 4 Steps:



1) Close your eyes

2) Stand in front of a mirror

3) Open your eyes

4) There’s your leaker! — Troll Cat (@2p2TrollCat) May 14, 2018

Others were just really confused.

So, is it a LEAK or is it FAKE? pic.twitter.com/2avSHrTL7v — Nana Cantú (@nanacantu) May 15, 2018

Translation: we will punish the non existent leakers! — ruth wishart (@ruth_wishart) May 15, 2018

If the news reports are fake, why would you have to find out who the leakers are? Doesn’t add up. Are you confused again? #leaks #McCain #traitors — Kim B (@KimB805) May 15, 2018

