Trump Denounces WH Leaks And Bashes Leakers In The Same Sentence

Rutaba Lodhi
“The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration… With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!”

 

 

President Donald Trump just took to Twitter to claim the White House leaks are “over exaggerated” by the media and yet termed leakers as “traitors.”

And, yes, this is as confusing as it sounds.

The president, apparently, fueled by the leak that White House aide Kelly Sadler “joked” about Senator John McCain’s ailing health, said the leaks are fabricated by the media and then went onto denounce leakers in the same sentence.

And Twitter users pounced on the opportunity to explain what Trump really meant by the tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

What is surprising (or not so surprising) is the fact that Trump condemned the leaks but never condemned what the leak informed, Sadler’s derogatory comment about a senator. A similar line was reportedly taken by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders who berated staffers over leaks.

 

 

While others came up with creative ideas to find the alleged “leakers.”

 

 

Others were just really confused.

 

 

 

 

