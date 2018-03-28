Trump Posts Photos Of An Old Project, Claims It Is His New Border Wall

The construction photos President Donald Trump recently posted on his Twitter account were definitely taken on his non-existent border wall.

Great briefing this afternoon on the start of our Southern Border WALL! pic.twitter.com/pmCNoxxlkH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

A day after it was revealed President Donald Trump is trying to get the military to fund his “big” and “beautiful” wall on the U.S.-Mexico border – the wall he promised Mexico would pay for during his contentious election campaign, the commander-in-chief took to Twitter to reassure his supporters the construction on the border wall was indeed underway.

Except it isn’t.

See, the photos Trump posted on his social media account to prove his proposed 2,000-mile was actually under construction were apparently from a different project in Calexico, California. The barrier fence in the pictures above dates back to the late 90s although the replacement project started in 2009.

As the Associated Press reported, the Calexico wall was “a barrier built in the 1990s from recycled metal scraps.”

Last month, the Congress approved a reconstruction of a two-mile stretch of the barrier.

“The area of the border wall replacement will be an approximately 2.25-mile section replaced with 30-foot high bollard style wall,” read a statement from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “The project covers an area from approximately the Calexico West Port of Entry extending westward beyond the Gran Plaza Outlets. The project also includes around 2.25 miles of all-weather roads.”

Just because it’s a border wall meant to keep out people from illegally entering the country does not mean it is Trump’s wall by default.

Earlier this month, the El Centro Sector’s Border Patrol hosted a Citizen’s Academy for the public, where agents briefed attendees about the construction site and clarify the project had nothing to do with what the president has promised.

“First and foremost, this isn’t Trump’s wall,” said Jonathan Pacheco, a spokesman for the Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector, according to the Los Angeles Times. “This isn’t the infrastructure that Trump is trying to bring in…. This new wall replacement has absolutely nothing to do with the prototypes that were shown over in the San Diego area.”

However, when the publication emailed the Department of Homeland Security to ask if the wall replacement was actually Trump’s border wall, a spokesperson reportedly replied with “Yes.”

However, this is what another Border Patrol spokesman, Justin Castrejon, said in an interview earlier this month.

“[The Calexico wall replacement] was ultimately funded under the current administration in 2017, but is completely separate of any political talk or commentary,” Castrejon had explained.

So, who exactly is the Trump administration trying to fool?

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Leah Millis