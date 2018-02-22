Trump Says He Never Asked To Arm Teachers, Then Asks To Arm Teachers

“I don’t trust myself to be able to capably defend a classroom against a shooter, and I’m a good shot,” tweeted a concerned teacher.

In news that is hardly surprising anymore, President Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant — again.

Following the backlash over his administration’s callous response to the Florida school massacre, the president came to his own defense, stating he “did not ask teachers to carry guns.”

He used a 2016 tweet to reiterate he was never in favor arming teachers.

Crooked Hillary said that I want guns brought into the school classroom. Wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2016

However, after his recent listening session with the survivors and family members affected by some of the worst school shootings in the U.S., the commander-in-chief tried to backtrack and explain why “only adept teachers” should carry guns in school.

I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Trump cried “fake news” once again, claiming he never said he would want to arm teachers before proposing “adept teachers who can shoot” are the solution to the gun pandemic, all in the same tweet.

....immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Trump genuinely seems to believe this is an “instant” solution to gun violence.

....If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there...problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

He claimed that trained teachers with concealed weapons would scare away any “sicko shooter.”

I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue - I hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

However, according to the Violence Policy Center “guns are rarely used to kill criminals or stop crimes.”

Other studies also suggest that “more arms do not necessarily mean more safety.”

On the other hand, why would the president assume that a usually overworked and underpaid teacher, even if “adept,” would be comfortable shouldering such a huge responsibility?

Josh Grubbs, assistant professor of psychology at Bowling Green State University, echoed these concerns in a tweet.

Guys, I’m a college professor.



I’ve also been shooting guns my entire life and own multiple guns now.



I don’t trust myself to be able to capably defend a classroom against a shooter, and I’m a good shot.



Why would we expect teachers everywhere to bear this responsibility? — Josh Grubbs (@JoshuaGrubbsPhD) February 21, 2018

Trump’s solution has another flaw in it: the expense for teacher training.

Even if arming teachers made any sense, it would cost a lot of money. According to The Washington Post, training more than 700,000 teachers, along with the cost of firearms would cost around a staggering $1 billion.

However, at the end of his Twitter tirade, the president did support extensive background checks and raise the eligibility age to 21.

I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue - I hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

