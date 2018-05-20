© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump Calls On ‘Real Americans’ To Denounce The Russian Investigation

by
Rutaba Lodhi
“….At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP!”

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump cried — again — of how he is being unfairly treated by the “world’s most expensive witch hunt” in another one of his Twitter episodes and, as usual, it was laced with false figures.

The latest Twitter rant came after a detailed report by The New York Times stated Donald Trump, Jr., the U.S. president's eldest son, met with an envoy in August 2016 representing the crown princes of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia as a chance to offer help to the Trump presidential campaign.

The tweets echoed Trump’s continuous cries, usually with no factual basis, of how the Russian probe is ignoring Democrats’ crimes and the Special Counsel Robert Mueller is out to get him.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The flurry of tweets claimed Mueller had found no collusion with Russia when in fact, the investigation is still ongoing.

In one his tweets, Trump also claimed the “witch hunt" investigation has cost nearly $20 million. However, not even a week ago, that figure was $10 million in the president’s own words. CNN reported by December 2017, nearly $7 million were spent on the investigation.

He also claimed the supposed bias against him came from “13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats” without ever mentioning Mueller himself is a Republican. CNN also fact-checked this statement, with The Washington Post concluding, “Of the 18 attorneys we identified on Mueller's team, half gave no money to anyone, according to our analysis. Another five gave $1,000 or less. The one who gave the most also gave to two Republicans.”

He also, in usual fashion, emphasized on former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton’s email servers and “$33,000” deleted, even though the FBI has confirmed the Democratic National Committee refused to turn in their email server after the alleged Russian hack but Trump’s next claiming the FBI “breaking into homes and offices,” a possible reference to the raids on former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, is again not valid. The FBI did not “break into” these properties rather raided them through search warrants based on probable cause.

Trump also called out on “Republicans and real Americans” to “start getting tough on this Scam,” although a poll conducted in April by The Washington Post and ABC News concluded most Americans were in favor of Mueller’s Russian investigation.

Read More
Trump Uses Florida Shooting To Discredit FBI’s Russia Investigation

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tags:
2016 presidential campaign collusion democratic national committee democrats donald trump fbi hilary clintons president trump republicans russian investigation special counsel robert mueller trump trump campaign
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.