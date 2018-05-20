Trump Calls On ‘Real Americans’ To Denounce The Russian Investigation

“….At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP!”

President Donald Trump cried — again — of how he is being unfairly treated by the “world’s most expensive witch hunt” in another one of his Twitter episodes and, as usual, it was laced with false figures.

The latest Twitter rant came after a detailed report by The New York Times stated Donald Trump, Jr., the U.S. president's eldest son, met with an envoy in August 2016 representing the crown princes of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia as a chance to offer help to the Trump presidential campaign.

The tweets echoed Trump’s continuous cries, usually with no factual basis, of how the Russian probe is ignoring Democrats’ crimes and the Special Counsel Robert Mueller is out to get him.

Things are really getting ridiculous. The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) @nytimes has done a long & boring story indicating that the World’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

....At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP! They have found no Collussion with Russia, No Obstruction, but they aren’t looking at the corruption... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

...in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

Now that the Witch Hunt has given up on Russia and is looking at the rest of the World, they should easily be able to take it into the Mid-Term Elections where they can put some hurt on the Republican Party. Don’t worry about Dems FISA Abuse, missing Emails or Fraudulent Dossier! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

What ever happened to the Server, at the center of so much Corruption, that the Democratic National Committee REFUSED to hand over to the hard charging (except in the case of Democrats) FBI? They broke into homes & offices early in the morning, but were afraid to take the Server? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

....and why hasn’t the Podesta brother been charged and arrested, like others, after being forced to close down his very large and successful firm? Is it because he is a VERY well connected Democrat working in the Swamp of Washington, D.C.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

The Witch Hunt finds no Collusion with Russia - so now they’re looking at the rest of the World. Oh’ great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

The flurry of tweets claimed Mueller had found no collusion with Russia when in fact, the investigation is still ongoing.

In one his tweets, Trump also claimed the “witch hunt" investigation has cost nearly $20 million. However, not even a week ago, that figure was $10 million in the president’s own words. CNN reported by December 2017, nearly $7 million were spent on the investigation.

He also claimed the supposed bias against him came from “13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats” without ever mentioning Mueller himself is a Republican. CNN also fact-checked this statement, with The Washington Post concluding, “Of the 18 attorneys we identified on Mueller's team, half gave no money to anyone, according to our analysis. Another five gave $1,000 or less. The one who gave the most also gave to two Republicans.”

He also, in usual fashion, emphasized on former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton’s email servers and “$33,000” deleted, even though the FBI has confirmed the Democratic National Committee refused to turn in their email server after the alleged Russian hack but Trump’s next claiming the FBI “breaking into homes and offices,” a possible reference to the raids on former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, is again not valid. The FBI did not “break into” these properties rather raided them through search warrants based on probable cause.

Trump also called out on “Republicans and real Americans” to “start getting tough on this Scam,” although a poll conducted in April by The Washington Post and ABC News concluded most Americans were in favor of Mueller’s Russian investigation.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque