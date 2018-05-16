© Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

Trump Says Deported Immigrants ‘Aren’t People,’ Calls Them ‘Animals’

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“These aren’t people. These are animals. And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before.”

 

After referring to them as “snakes,” “rapists” and “bad hombres” (to name a few), President Donald Trump once again demonstrated his deep-rooted and hatred for undocumented immigrants by calling them “animals” during a White House meeting on sanctuary cities.

The commander-in-chief, who has never really shied away from insulting immigrants, was having a roundtable discussion with a group of California sheriffs when he made the deeply disturbing remarks conflating immigration with delinquency – because according to the current administration, everyone who entered the U.S. illegally is criminal, regardless of the large possibility they could have done it to flee violence and war in their home countries.

“We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in – and we’re stopping a lot of them – but we’re taking people out of the country,” Trump said. “You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals. And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get them, we release them, we get them again, we bring them out. It’s crazy.”

Although his disturbing comments came after a sheriff briefly mentioned an MS-13 gang member, Trump didn’t clarify if he was explicitly talking about them. In fact, he seemed to tarring all immigrants with the same brush, which is not unusual for him or his cronies.

Besides, it isn’t as if the Trump administration is solely fixated on deported immigrants with criminal history or those accused of particularly atrocious offenses. If anything, ICE arrests of people with no criminal records have more than doubled since the former reality TV star with no political or military experience whatsoever took office.

As the Vox pointed out, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested nearly 45,500 non-criminal immigrants in 2017 alone.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

