Trump Disavows Don Blankenship, Compares Him To Roy Moore

To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference. Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State...No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

President Donald Trump has warned West Virginia voters against GOP Senate candidate Don Blankenship in a rather controversial statement.

The three candidates in the Republican primary, Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.), Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) and Blankenship, have shown their admiration for Trump but it seems the president is not too fond of the former coal executive.

Jenkins and Morrisey were invited to attend a White House event on taxes by the POTUS in April, whereas the invitation was not extended to Blankenship.

Resorting to the argument that “Blankenship cannot win the General elections,” Trump urged voters to remember Alabama in 2017 when he made claims similar to this with regards to Roy Moore, a former Senate candidate and alleged child molester.

Even though Trump wants people to remember what he said in 2017 with regards to Alabama, it can get a little confusing because his support for candidates constantly varied based on numbers.

Trump initially backed establishment candidate, then-Sen. Luther Strange (R), over challenger Moore, who had been in spotlight for various controversies, including multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against underage girls.

But as soon as Moore defeated Strange in the GOP primary, Trump switched his preference and deleted all tweets showing support for Strange.

Even though, later, when Moore was defeated by Democrat Doug Jones amid media outrage over accusations of sexual misconduct including child molestation, Trump quickly resorted to his initial endorsement of Strange, saying he already said Moore would be defeated in the general elections.

Another troubling aspect of Trump’s brief endorsement of Moore was that it came after he was accused of sexual misconduct. So, to think if Blankenship wins the primary, Trump may revert back to support him despite being an ex-convict is not exactly far-fetched.

Blankenship sure seems hopeful that would be the case as he has said Trump is a “very busy man and he doesn’t know me and he doesn’t know how flawed my two main opponents are in this primary.”

“The establishment is misinforming him because they do not want me to be in the U.S. Senate and promote the president’s agenda,” Blankenship continued. “Tomorrow, West Virginia will send the swamp a message — no one, I mean no one, will tell us how to vote. As some have said, I am Trumpier than Trump and this morning proves it.”

Comparing Blankenship to Moore may make sense as the former comes with his own set of controversies.

Blankenship released a shockingly racist ad targeting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and defended his use of racial slur “Chinaperson” with more racism.

He was charged and convicted with a misdemeanor count of conspiring to violate mine safety laws in 2015 after an explosion at his company, Upper Big Branch, killed 29 workers in 2010. He served a year in prison following the conviction.

The winner of the GOP primary will face incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in November.

