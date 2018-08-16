'Don't Vote For Ching-Chong:' Democrat Racially Abuses Asian Opponent

“These comments are offensive to all Asian-Americans. It isn't about me. It's about an elected official disrespecting entire populations, whether they be Asian-American, immigrant…”

State Rep. Bettie Cook Scott used anti-Asian slurs & made anti-Chinese remarks when talking about a rival candidate, State Rep. Stephanie Chang, who is of Taiwanese descent.

Both were running in Dem primary for State Sen. seat in metro Detroit. Chang won. https://t.co/LrRrPKsKsn pic.twitter.com/XUbKmhB4jE — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) August 17, 2018

An African-American member of the Democratic Party is under fire after she reportedly used a racial slur to refer to her Asian-American opponent.

Rep. Bettie Cook Scott, who served in the Michigan House of Representatives from the 2nd district since 2017, reportedly made racist comments about her opponent Rep. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit.)

Both Democrats were contesting in the Democratic primary for state Senate District 1.

According to witnesses, Scott reportedly told voters outside polling stations not to vote for “ching-chang” – apparently referring to Chang.

Moreover, she also called Chang’s campaign volunteers “immigrants” and said, “You don’t belong here,” “I want you out of my country” and “Vote for me. Don’t vote for the ching-chong! I called them ching-chongs. That’s what they are!”

Despite the racist campaign that Scott conducted outside the polling stations, she lost the race and came in third whereas Change secured a comfortable win by garnering 49 percent votes.

“These comments are offensive to all Asian-Americans. It isn't about me. It's about an elected official disrespecting entire populations, whether they be Asian-American, immigrant, or residents of Sen. District 1 or [Cook's] own current house district,” said Chang.

Chang’s husband, Sean Gray, who is black, said Scott targeted him as well. She called him out and said he was a “fool” because he married Chang.

“I asked her not to speak about my wife in that manner. She said to the voter that ‘these immigrants from China are coming over and taking our community from us.’ Further, she said it ‘disgusts her seeing black people holding signs for these Asians and not supporting their own people,’” added Gray.

The comments by Scott created a furor and many called for an apology.

Groups such as, APIAVote-MI the Association of Chinese Americans, the African Bureau of Immigration & Social Affairs, American Citizens for Justice, the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation, and Equality Michigan called for Scott’s apology.

The Democrat finally caved in to the mounting pressure and issued an apology for her insensitive and racist comments.

Scott said she apologizes to Chang, her husband and to the entire Asian-American community. She added she wishes to meet Chang and apologize in person and hopes that they forgive her.

However, such language coming from a black woman, whose community itself is a target of blatant racism in America, is very shameful indeed.

Banner/Thumbnail: Sean Drakes/LatinContent/Getty Images