Donut Shop Owner Claimed He Didn’t Harass ‘Unworthy’ Hispanic Workers

The donut shop owner denied the allegations and tried to defend his case by absurdly claiming that the employees weren’t worthy of harassment.

A donut shop owner in Texas stands accused by three former Hispanic employees of sexual harassment, and the owner came up with one very Trumpian defense.

The workers filed a lawsuit against their boss accusing him of regularly groping them and using racial slurs to describe them. Two of the women worked in housekeeping while the third one did the clerical work.

In the lawsuit, the women claimed that their boss would "regularly subjected them to unwelcome touching, other inappropriate physical behavior and unwelcome sexual comments."

They also mentioned Lawrence Shipley III called them “wetbacks,” and used to mock their accents. According to the women, the donut shop owner allegedly spanked them, stared at their breasts and crotches and made unwelcome sexual comments about them.

Now, the owner of Shipley Do-nuts, which has chains in 240 locations in six states, is defending himself in the most absurd way ever — he claimed the employees weren’t “worthy” of getting harassed. He personally attacked the victims and said that even if he had to harass someone it wouldn’t be them.

“If I were to become somebody I’m not and stumble over to the dark side, it wouldn’t be with these low lifes,” he said in an email to the Houston Chronicle. “What a baseless, pathetic accusation. That’s my comment.”

It's reminiscent of another man accused of serial harassment: President Donald Trump. Of Natasha Stoynof's accusations Trump sexually assaulted her, he insulted her appearance.

This isn't the first time Shipley faces a lawsuit for accusations of mistreating his employees.

“In a 2006 suit filed in Texas’ Southern District, 15 workers said they were ‘forced to endure inhumane and egregious conduct’ at the company’s Houston factory, including having to pay a supervisor to request vacations that were later denied, being forced to work while injured and having a supervisor use their identification to take out loans,” the Chronicle noted.

