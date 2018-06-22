DOT Employee Suspended For Post Saying Immigrants Should Be Shot

A DMV clerk in Oregon has been suspended while officials investigate whether she made hateful and potentially threatening comments regarding immigrants.

Oregon’s Department of Transportation has suspended an employee who reportedly made racist and violent remarks about undocumented immigrants.

Lori McAllen, the employee in question, reportedly posted a message on Facebook calling for U.S. officials to shoot immigrants.

McAllen allegedly wrote:

“I personally think they should shoot them all at the border and call it good… it’ll save us hardworking AMERICANS billions of dollars on our taxes !! ;)”

On Thursday, the agency announced that the staff member had been placed on leave while they investigated.

An employee linked to an offensive Facebook post is on leave while we investigate. We take this matter very seriously and very personally. The comment doesn't reflect our agency values and is disturbing and hurtful. Thank you for your patience as we complete the investigation. — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) June 21, 2018

We're aware of a post that has been rapidly circulating through social channels espousing views offensive & abhorrent to the values of our agency. There is an active investigation into the matter. Thank you to those who have shared your concerns and we take this matter seriously — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) June 20, 2018

After her comments went viral on Twitter, the DOT responded by confirming that the investigation was underway. In a following tweet, the department said her views are “offensive & abhorrent to the values of our agency.”

In an interview, DOT spokesperson Dave Thompson said that once they started to look into this issue, the employee’s online profile had been deleted.

“We I looked for [her Facebook page] at about 7:30 yesterday morning, it was already gone. I don’t know if she took it down or somebody else did, but it’s gone.”

The agency received several complaints online and at least 100 phone calls, Thompson added.

“The social media posts were coming in fast and furious — it went viral,” he said. “HR is talking to her to determine if that was really her who wrote it.”

Lori McAllen, an employee of the Oregon Department of Transportation and #MAGA cult member is under fire today, as racist comments on her personal Facebook go viral.



This is what Trump supporters stand for... murder.#KeepFamiliesTogether



READ MORE: https://t.co/VoRytdfdtz pic.twitter.com/hO8osYth0V — Joshee In Real Life (@JosheeIRL) June 21, 2018

@OregonDOT so Lori McAllen is saying those at the border should be gunned down...and you're okay with that? pic.twitter.com/2pAqHnzCFm — candace escobar (@girlhoneeey) June 20, 2018

@OregonDOT MAGA Cultist Lori McAllen. I am reading that she works for the Oregon Dept of Transportation. Have you finished your "investigation" of this yet? pic.twitter.com/zTWePvE5IU — Trying to Be the Change... (@KimberlyOlson2) June 21, 2018

@OregonDOT

I am glad you are investigating this disgusting post. Freedom of speech but not from consequences of hate speech.#LoriMcAllen — JK Bliss (@jkeibcook) June 21, 2018

McAllen, a DMV clerk, has worked with the agency for ten months. She’s currently on administrative leave, which irritated some Twitter users.

Seriously, @OregonDOT? You’re only placing Lori McAllen on leave/suspension? A student would get expelled for incitement to murder.



Do the right thing, @OregonDOT: fire this racist criminal immediately.



Call Oregon DMV to demand her termination 503-945-5000 or DOT 888-275-6368. — darsky: Crusader for Justice (@darsky) June 21, 2018

Her comments hit a nerve with countless of Americans who find President Donald Trump’s policy of separating families at the border reprehensible, to say the least. And because of her bigoted and hateful comments, she might end up losing her job.

This incident should serve as a reminder to others wanting to post hateful rhetoric: the public will not tolerate it.