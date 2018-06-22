© Reuters/Jon Nazca

DOT Employee Suspended For Post Saying Immigrants Should Be Shot

by
Alice Salles
A DMV clerk in Oregon has been suspended while officials investigate whether she made hateful and potentially threatening comments regarding immigrants.

Oregon’s Department of Transportation has suspended an employee who reportedly made racist and violent remarks about undocumented immigrants.

Lori McAllen, the employee in question, reportedly posted a message on Facebook calling for U.S. officials to shoot immigrants.

McAllen allegedly wrote:

“I personally think they should shoot them all at the border and call it good… it’ll save us hardworking AMERICANS billions of dollars on our taxes !! ;)”

On Thursday, the agency announced that the staff member had been placed on leave while they investigated.

 

 

 

After her comments went viral on Twitter, the DOT responded by confirming that the investigation was underway. In a following tweet, the department said her views are “offensive & abhorrent to the values of our agency.”

In an interview, DOT spokesperson Dave Thompson said that once they started to look into this issue, the employee’s online profile had been deleted.

“We I looked for [her Facebook page] at about 7:30 yesterday morning, it was already gone. I don’t know if she took it down or somebody else did, but it’s gone.”

The agency received several complaints online and at least 100 phone calls, Thompson added.

“The social media posts were coming in fast and furious — it went viral,” he said. “HR is talking to her to determine if that was really her who wrote it.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

McAllen, a DMV clerk, has worked with the agency for ten months. She’s currently on administrative leave, which irritated some Twitter users.

 

 

Her comments hit a nerve with countless of Americans who find President Donald Trump’s policy of separating families at the border reprehensible, to say the least. And because of her bigoted and hateful comments, she might end up losing her job.

This incident should serve as a reminder to others wanting to post hateful rhetoric: the public will not tolerate it.  

