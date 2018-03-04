African Detainees Allege Sexual, Racial Abuse At US Immigration Jail

“Shut your black a** up. You don’t deserve nothing,” the detention center guards reportedly hurled racial slurs at African immigrants.

An appalling report put together by a collection of Texas-based legal advocacy groups gives a glimpse inside the world of privatized immigrant detention centers – and it is acutely distressing.

The crackdown on immigrants in the U.S. is no longer astonishing, but what is being done to the people awaiting deportation is a violation of federal law and human rights.

The detention center in question is the West Texas Detention Facility, where 80 immigrant men from Somalia, Kenya and Sudan are reportedly suffering senseless torture at the hands of warden of the facility, all of whom are contractors under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a course of a single week, the men were beaten, hurled racial slurs at, pepper-sprayed on, threatened, and subjected to sexual abuse at the center for apparently no reason.

Advocates of the detainees took notice of such stories and filed complaints with the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and local authorities. According to the advocacy groups, the U.S. attorney’s office has forwarded those complaints, which included alleged hate crimes perpetrated by detention center guards, to the FBI.

At least 30 Somali men came forward, giving harrowing accounts of the treatment they were subjected to from Feb. 23 to March 2 of this year, behind the locked doors of the detention center. The Texas A&M University School of Law Immigrant Rights Clinic, the University of Texas School of Law Immigration Clinic, and RAICES, a Texas-based legal organization, compiled these interviews.

The report also delved into the backgrounds of these immigrants.

“Some came to the U.S. as refugees when they were children. Others entered recently with visas or without status,” the report said.

All detainees have varying histories, while some are married to U.S. citizens, others have U.S. citizen children. One particular man recounted his story of being embroiled into the investigation under ICE for years. He was originally convicted of possessing marijuana in 2002.

These deportees might have different backgrounds but they share one common violation that brought them under scrutiny: they “were in ICE custody for the sole purpose of effectuating deportation after receiving final orders of removal.”

Diana Tafur, a supervising attorney with RAICES who took part in the investigation, shed light upon the fact the chilling report is not the full account of the ill-fate these men encountered in the deportation centers.

For confidential reasons, the full complaints weren’t made public.

“The assistant United States attorney for the Western District of Texas responded right away and they did say that they had forwarded the information to the El Paso division of the FBI,” Tafur said, adding the “horrific abuse rose to violate various federal crimes, as well as civil violations.”

The abuse was indeed horrific as one of the detainees, identified as Dalmar, told the legal advocates that the warden of the West Texas Detention Facility hit him in the face four times while he was in the nurse’s office.

“Are you going to let this happen?” Dalmar recalled telling the medical staff, to which a staff member allegedly responded, “We didn’t see anything.” Dalmar claimed he was then “placed in solitary confinement, where I was forced to lie face down on the floor with my hands handcuffed behind my back while I was kicked repeatedly in the ribs by the warden.”

The reports of the detainees imply the staff must be given orders to keep the torture the center was inflicting upon these men, on the hush.

Adding to the detainees’ plight was the sexual abuse they were subjected to at the hands of LaSalle corrections officers. LaSalle Corrections is an established developer and operator of correctional centers.

The report said, “One of the detainees, Sharmaarke, alleged that LaSalle corrections officers sexually assaulted him by fondling his penis and groin area over his clothes while he was pushed against the wall.”

The initial reports of the alleged abuse were made by the family and attorney of the men locked inside the West Texas facility.

All these and more stories of alleged abuse goes to show that ICE’S 2000 National Detention Standards were heavily disregarded by the contractors who are working with the immigration enforcement agency, as they are permitted to use force “only after all reasonable efforts to resolve a situation have failed. Staff must attempt to gain a detainee’s willing cooperation before using force, and under no circumstances should force be used to punish a detainee.”

The report also pointed out how ICE contractors’ actions aren’t consistent with the guidelines whatsoever. “Solitary Confinement,” a form of imprisonment in which an inmate is isolated from any human contact, can be imposed under certain conditions. But the reports said, “None of the detainees we talked to who were placed in solitary confinement were provided copies of their segregation orders, found guilty of committing a prohibited act at a hearing, or posed a threat.”

The report suggests that for reasons as petty as asking for socks or talking too loudly to the warden made the detainees viable of solitary confinement. Clearly, the actions seem to be triggered by personal vendettas and vindictive reasons.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only detention center where human rights are being violated gravely. Complaints of similar nature emerged from the Glades County Detention Center in Florida as well.

Since December, dozens of Somalis, who were on a botched deportation flight that was returned to Miami, have been in detention and they aren’t being treated nicely either.

The tactics adopted to torment the detainees in the Texas deportation center are more or less the same. Be it pepper spray, solitary confinement or the racial epithets from the guards at the detention facility.

“Shut your black a** up. You don’t deserve nothing. You belong at the back of that cage,” one detainee recalled an officer saying.

“Boy, I’m going to show you. You’re my bitch,” recalled another.

“You are a terrorist,” said a third.

By the look of things, the number of immigrant detainees would likely increase under the Trump administration, which is further confirmed by the administration’s intention to increase quota of beds that ICE are required to fill each day; from 34,000 to 51,000. But little heed is paid to improving the health facilities in the detention centers, effectively killing the immigration detainees.

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha