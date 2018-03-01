Intoxicated Texas Cop Reportedly Assaults 12 YO For Petting Puppy

Jack Danford inexplicably attacked a pre-teen for petting her own family dog.

In a disturbing show of abuse of power, a Texas cop who was reportedly intoxicated assaulted a 12 year-old girl for petting a puppy.

The off-duty Williamson County deputy attacked the unnamed girl at a barbecue restaurant in Austin.

Jack Danford was at the restaurant with his daughter and her boyfriend. The 42 year-old who, according to court documents, had been “drinking all day,” saw a puppy running around in the patio. He started petting it. Then he put the dog down, after which a little girl came near the animal and started petting the dog, which actually belonged to her stepfather, Russell Cope.

According to a statement given by Danford’s own daughter, the deputy “jumped out of his seat and tackled the 12-year-old girl,” as soon as she touched the puppy.

“I seen him on top of her, he was hammer fisting her, it was like UFC style,” added the stepfather. The cop wasn’t letting go of the little girl and only stopped after Cope kicked the deputy in the head with his steel-toed boot, rendering him unconscious.

After the deputy was knocked out, the girl was taken to the hospital. She was badly injured.

She was treated for abrasions, bruises and a pulled muscle. She told police "she thought she was going to die," according to an affidavit. She explained she did not know Danford.

According to the step-father, the little girl was healing physically but it is the emotional trauma that she can’t get past by.

The officers, who arrived at the scene after this horrific incident, reported smelling a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" coming from Danford, who told them he had been drugged, according to the affidavit.

The officers handcuffed him and initially charged him with public intoxication which is a Class C misdemeanor. He was later charged with third-degree injury to a child, which is a felony, and he was fired.

