Drunk White Man Calls Black Bouncer N****r, Threatens To Kill Him

The white man called the cops and warned them if they didn’t come to the location, he will "end up burying this black guy."

A white man who has been identified as a real-estate agent was caught on video spewing racial slurs at a black bouncer outside a Bushwick bar in New York last week.

The disturbing incident took place last week, when the drunken man, Chris Giardina, who reportedly works as a real estate agent for hipster apartment broker MySpace NYC, launched a racist tirade.

Another black man started filming the altercation.

The drunken man kept berating the black bouncer. “Touch me again you f***ing n*****," he yelled at the bouncer. Some of the people in the area booed at him for his misconduct. But that didn’t stop Giardina from spreading hate. He then turned to the man filming and said, "Yeah I said it, because he’s punching me you f***ing s***."

Things quickly escalated after Giardana called the cops and kept telling both the black men that he would "end up burying this black guy" if the cops don’t arrive to arrest the bouncer.

The unidentified bouncer was, naturally, enraged. But the man filming the video advised him to keep his calm. “I will bury you,” the real-estate agent threatened the bouncer. “You hit me in the face like a dirty, f** black person. You’ll lose your job and you’ll lose your house. Trust me,” he continued.

“What is this, Harlem?” he added.

The bigot then pointed at the camera and said, “I hate ignorant people. S*** ignorant. Black ignorant. You're the n*****."

It is unclear from the video what happened in the bar that made Giardano so angry. But whatever, the case was, calling a black man a “n*****” and threatening to take his life was clearly not the solution.

Giardano was reportedly fired after his video went viral. “I was very disappointed in the video to say the least,” principal broker Shawn Mullahy explained. “I was embarrassed and saddened by it. It’s not in line with the company culture or values,” he said.

No arrests were made, according to the police. Jacqui Rabkin, a marketing director at the bar, said the cops asked the bouncer if he wanted to press charges against Giardano, and "he replied that his only desire was for everyone to get home safely and he did not want to waste the emergency unit's valuable time."

