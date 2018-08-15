UAE Cop Saves Woman From Jail By Paying Her $2,722 Fine

“When I saw the plight of the couple, I swung into action to ensure that the mother is not imprisoned and goes back home with her child and husband.”

Dubai cop pays fine of infant's mother, saves her from jail https://t.co/wd5matPckF pic.twitter.com/24DbQknhI1 — UAE News (@UAENews) August 15, 2018

A police officer in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, paid a woman’s $2,722 fine saved and saved her from jail time.

The kind hearted cop, Lieutenant Abdul Hadi Al Hammadi, explained he was busy working in his office when a few men came into his room. He said the men looked sad and devastated and then one of them told him that his wife was in the court because of a financial case.

He added that she was bound to pay a fine of $2,722 (Dh 10,000) and if she failed to do that, she would be jailed for 100 days. The unnamed man continued saying he has a seven-month-old son and that he only had $27 in his pocket and there was no way he could pay the hefty fine.

The woman had reportedly landed in court after she signed a check on behalf her husband’s company and was unable to pay that amount.

After listening to the man’s story, Al Hammadi decided to jump in for the woman’s rescue.

“I asked him to wait for some time and spoke about the case to director of Rashidiya police station Brigadier Saeed Hamad bin Suleiman. After instructions, the fine was paid through and the bill of payment was handed over to the man,” said the police officer.

He added that he couldn’t see the man crying in front of him and also didn’t want the baby to be alone without his mother. The Emirati cop told the man to keep the entire thing a secret because he didn’t want people to know that he had helped the family.

“I was assigned by my seniors to help people and solve their problems. So when I saw the plight of the couple, I swung into action to ensure that the mother is not imprisoned and goes back home with her child and husband. I think it as our duty in the UAE to help people who need care and attention,” added Al Hammadi.

The woman’s husband said he felt very helpless and kept thinking what would happen to their child if his wife was put to jail. He added when he went to sought help from the cop, everything seemed dark and he had never thought that Al Hammadi would pay the fine and save his wife from jail.

Read More This Girl In UAE Calls Police Hotline For An Eid Gift–She Gets One

Spotlight/Banner: KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images