Dunkin’ Donuts Asks People To Report Workers For Not Speaking English

The store in Baltimore, Maryland, even provided a reward to its patrons who would expose non-English speaking employees — a free coffee and donut.

After Starbucks experienced backlash when owners at one of its franchises called the police on black customers who were waiting for their friend to arrive, you’d think that other coffee businesses would tread lightly on the issue of bigotry. But you’d be wrong.

At a Dunkin’ Donuts location in Baltimore, Maryland, customers observed a sign that was put up requesting patrons tattle on workers who weren't speaking English on the clock. Management was so adamant about making sure no one spoke anything but English that they even offered customers a reward if they reported it.

“If you hear any of our staff shouting in a language other than English, please call 443-415-7775 immediately with the name of the employee to receive a coupon for free coffee and a pastry,” the sign read.

This sign is being displayed at a @dunkindonuts in Baltimore. General manager posted a sign asking customers to report employees not speaking English. Even offering a reward. #shocking pic.twitter.com/1kUr0lcYuY — Gillian Morley (@GillianMorley_) June 18, 2018

The number reportedly belonged to the former manager of that particular Dunkin’ Donuts, who said the sign was an old one. The new management apparently put it back up, however, according to Dunkin’ Donuts’ corporate offices, who said the decision was “based on her own personal judgment.”

Amid controversy after the initial reporting on the sign, it has been taken down.

The bigotry exuded by management was obvious, and it was rightly called out. Unfortunately, acts of racism like this one aren’t always so blatant.

Workers and customers need to be observant of subtle acts of hatred and call those out where they persist as well. If no action is taken on them, customers may just take their business elsewhere.