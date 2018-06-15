During G7 Summit, Trump Threatened To Send Japan ’25 Million Mexicans’

An unnamed European Union official told the Wall Street Journal that “a sense of irritation with Mr. Trump could be felt, but everyone tried to be rational and calm."

Reports surfaced on Friday that during last week’s G7 summit in Canada, President Donald Trump told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he could ship Mexican immigrants from the United States to Japan.

A European Union official who was present for the meeting and heard Trump’s comments briefed The Wall Street Journal, which first published the troubling remarks, according to The Telegraph.

While asserting that immigration was an issue for the United States and Europe, Trump allegedly addressed Abe and said, “Shinzo, you don’t have this problem, but I can send you 25 million Mexicans, and you’ll be out of office very soon."

Trump also allegedly made a crass remark about France to the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron, while discussing terrorism.

"You must know about this Emmanuel because all the terrorists are in Paris,” he was quoted as saying.

The unnamed EU official told the Wall Street Journal that “a sense of irritation with Mr. Trump could be felt, but everyone tried to be rational and calm."

To be fair, it's possible that Trump made these comments jokingly as he is known to have a very tactless sense of humor. It's also evident that, in general, the president lacks a filter, considering the fact that he seems to verbalize and tweet the first things that come to his mind without thinking them through.

Knowing these things does not excuse Trump's behavior, though. As the president of the United States, he needs to have better etiquette skills and self-restraint. There is a time and place for sarcastic quips, but a meeting among world leaders to discuss serious topics, such as terrorism and immigration, is absolutely the wrong time and the wrong place.