Six Counter-Protesters With A Flag Show Up To Ohio Student Walkout

Alice Salles
Observers noted that while dozens of students protested guns and called for tougher legislation, only six individuals showed up to counter protest.

On Wednesday, thousands of students walked out of their schools to protest gun violence in America. As you might expect, that didn’t happen without any trouble.

According to Raw Story, during the protest in the town of Norton, Ohio, a group of 100 students walked out of their classrooms and headed to the football stadium where they held signs condemning gun violence and demanding action. But as they fought for gun control in the 30-degree weather, six white individuals who appeared to be older men stood across the school in hoodies in what they called a “counter-protest.”

Online, an observer called the group a “sad” small group of men.  

At least one of them held an American flag, but no signs were spotted.

While it's unclear whether the counter-protesters were men or fellow students, they were certainly outnumbered. Thankfully, the encounter did not result in any violence or major fights.

Hopefully, future protests demanding more direct action from the government to put an end to gun violence will remain peaceful.

If this particular incident in Ohio is any sign of things to come, we can say that very few people will actually stand up to young gun control advocates making their voices heard.

