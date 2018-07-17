Twitter Slams Trump For Misspelled Note Denying Russia Collusion

President Donald Trump's notes during presser show that the president has decided that there was no collusion, and that the president needs to work on his spelling.

Trump wrote in big black Sharpie on his printed remarks: “THERE WAS NO COLLUSION” pic.twitter.com/5wiG4ukGce — David P Gelles (@gelles) July 17, 2018

President Donald Trump may be dealing with accusations of treason after his press conference side by side with Russia President Vladimir Putin, but it was what was scribbled on his notes during a Tuesday presser that is causing a huge sensation on Twitter.

While talking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump left his notes exposed, and on one of the pages spread across his desk, it’s clear that the president wrote “THERE WAS NO COLUSION” in all caps. Yes, with the word “collusion” incorrectly spelled.

Obviously, Twitter had a field day.

Trump was reading for a typewritten script during his "clarification" moment but he made some handwritten additions, including: "THERE WAS NO COLLUSION" pic.twitter.com/0IfleZm8yJ — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) July 17, 2018

And he spelled collusion wrong. — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) July 17, 2018

Or as he would write it" "Stable guinness" — DudeAbides (@LacesOut_Ace) July 17, 2018

Wrong again low energy people, he actually wrote "There's not no any of no collusion" — Matt the Brat (@Karna6e) July 17, 2018

Fun Fact of the Day: Our previous 44 presidents spoke English fluently. — ProudSouthernLib (@VerySherry70) July 17, 2018

That's actually just a watermark printed on all the paper at the WH — Steve McFarland (@stevemcf) July 17, 2018

Eventually, CNBC reporter Christina Wilkie noticed another problematic change to Trump’s remarks, thanks to his carelessness.

The line “Anyone involved in that meddling to justice" appears to be crossed out, she pointed out, making it appear that the president may not be willing to make people pay for reportedly interfering with the 2016 election.

Oh my. The only line Trump crossed out of his talking points appears to say, "Anyone involved in that meddling to justice."



So it seems Trump did not want to say that those involved in the meddling would be brought to justice. https://t.co/pmpIFPuTyB — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) July 17, 2018

Much like the last time Trump’s notes were spotted by reporters, Trump appears oblivious to just how many details about his personality are revealed in his handwritten notes.

When he was caught with a list of lines while talking to victims of shootings, it appeared he required a reminder to sound compassionate. Now, one can only assume he is not entirely convinced the intelligence community is correct in its assessment of the collusion probe.