Man Who Survived Snake And Bear Attacks, Gets Bitten By A Shark

“I don’t blame the shark, I don’t blame the bear, and I don’t blame the rattlesnake,” said a 20-year-old resident of Colorado who had gotten bitten by all three of them.

Dylan McWilliams, a 20-year-old from Colorado, the man who's survived a snake, bear and shark attack!

Man...that was one bad day! pic.twitter.com/L9u3y3xnxK — Nicholas Walker Ph.D (@Nicknackwalker) April 22, 2018

A young outdoorsman Dylan McWilliams seems to have upset the animal kingdom as they keep coming one after another to hurt him.

20-year-old resident of Grand Junction, Colorado, survived his third bloody brush with the kingdom when a shark attacked him while he was boogie-boarding off the island of Kauai, Hawaii.

He was enjoying the Pacific waves by paddling into the lines-up at the beach when he felt something bite down on his leg.

"I was looking around and saw a bunch of blood,” said McWilliams.

It didn’t take him long to spot the shark there who had already caused enough mess to make him wonder if he had lost half of his leg.

“At first I panicked,” he told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I didn’t know if I lost half my leg or what.”

Since McWilliams has had several encounters with wild animals, he was able to identify his recent attacker–a 6- to 8-foot tiger shark. He kicked it hard before attempting to swim to shore to safety.

“That was the scariest part. I didn’t know where the shark was, and I didn’t know if he would come after me again,” he said.

The shark left behind non-fatal yet distinctive teeth marks in Dylan's leg that needed seven stitches. He posted some gruesome photos on his Facebook account.

An ordeal like this is bound to make one wary of swimming in the ocean but the young McWilliams is just frustrated about the cuts and is impatient to get back on the surf.

“I’m just mad that I can’t get back in the water for a couple days,” McWilliams told Hawaiian TV station KGMB.

His courage is hardly surprising as in the past he had encounters with creatures like a bear and a rattlesnake.

“The bear grabbed the back of my head and started pulling me and I was fighting back as best as I could. It dropped me and stomped on me a little bit, and I was able to get back to the group and they scared it away,”he said recounting the incident that took place last year when he was camping with some friends in Colorado.

Three years ago, he was bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking in Utah.

"I was walking down a trail and I thought I kicked a cactus but couldn't see one, and then saw a rattlesnake all coiled up," he said.

The deadly creatures may not have any mercy for McWilliams but he holds no grudge against them.

“I’ve always loved animals and spent as much time with them as I could,” he said. “I don’t blame the shark, I don’t blame the bear, and I don’t blame the rattlesnake.”

Moreover, McWilliams repeated run of bad luck hasn’t dimed his spirits as he still loves outdoors just as much.

"I still go hiking, I still catch rattle snakes, and I will still swim in the ocean," he said.

Read More Watch: Lion Attacks Tourist Who Patted Him While Posing For Pictures

Banner Image Credits: Pixabay