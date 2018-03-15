Dylann Roof’s Little Sister Arrested For Bringing Weapons To School

The notorious white supremacist murderer's sister thought it was a good idea to bring weapons to her school on walkout day, and she was arrested for it.

Morgan Roof, the sister of the dude who massacred 9 ppl in church during bible study, is making terroristic threats? At this point, u gotta investigate the father who’s raising nothing but terrorist after terrorist. Must interrogate the father! pic.twitter.com/L9bOZzMI5P — Legend (@Strea19) March 15, 2018

During National School Walkout Day, Dylann Roof’s little sister thought it was a good idea to counter protest gun control by bringing weapons to school.

Considering that her older brother was sentenced to death for murdering nine people at an African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, back in 2015, you would think that Morgan Roof, 18, would think twice before making such an inappropriate decision.

According to Buzzfeed, Morgan Roof has been arrested on charges of possessing weapons such as knife, pepper spray, as well as marijuana at AC Flora High School in Columbia, South Carolina. Although she has since been released on $5,000 bond, she is not allowed to return to campus.

What may be even worse than Morgan Roof bringing weapons to school is what she posted on social media before showing up for class packing heat.

According to screengrabs taken of the girl’s Snapchat account, the notorious murderer’s sister made a comment that was both racist and, perhaps, even threatening.

“Your (sic) walking out for the allowed time of 17min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change,” the message stated.

But what came next is what prompted people to worry about the teenager’s intentions.

“I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot. We know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin (sic) out anyway.”

This is Morgan Roof, Dylann Roofs little sister, her snapchats there and all do your thang twitter pic.twitter.com/MttSF875is — tatianna (@theonlytyy) March 14, 2018

In a statement issued to Buzzfeed, AC Flora High School’s principal said that while the teen’s comments weren’t a threat, they were “extremely inappropriate.”

“That student was dealt with in a swift and severe manner as the posting caused quite a disruption," he said.

After the teenager was arrested, the state’s governor, Henry McMaster, took to Twitter to say that, thankfully, a tragedy was avoided.

Potential tragedy was avoided at AC Flora High School. In two separate incidents, students and educators reacted quickly to reports of suspicious activity and behavior to their Richland County Sheriff's Department school resource officer. (1/) — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 15, 2018

We owe a debt of gratitude to all involved who acted so quickly and decisively.



For months, I have called on the General Assembly to join me in placing a trained, certified police officer in every school, in every county, all day, every day. (2/) — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 15, 2018

He also showed support for the idea of putting a police officer in every school. However, that idea might not make much of a difference as not one but three deputies were present at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at the time of the shooting but none did anything to stop the murderer.

Whether or not Morgan Roof’s comments, or most precisely her wishing that students were walking into a "trap," wasn't threatening enough to officials for them to bring extra charges against her isn't what matters. Instead, it was her blatant racism and insensitivity that are clearly disturbing and could, in the end, prove concerning considering who her sibling is.