Shooting Survivor Jesse Hughes Slams March For Our Lives As 'Pathetic'

Jesse Hughes, the frontman for the band Eagles of Death Metal, made several disparaging and rude posts on social media in response to the March For Our Lives protests this weekend, calling those taking part in the demonstrations “pathetic.”

Hughes himself is a survivor of a mass shooting. While he and his bandmates were performing at a venue called the Bataclan in Paris, France, in November 2015, three gunman killed 90 concert-goers, injuring dozens more.

Rather than support more reforms, however, Hughes has been an outspoken critic of restrictive gun laws, criticizing France’s laws as being responsible for the number of deaths that occurred that night.

“Did your French gun control stop a single person from dying at the Bataclan?” Hughes said in an interview after the attack. “If anyone can answer yes, I'd like to hear it, because I don't think so.”

He echoed his cynicism this weekend in posts he made on Instagram. In one post, he shared a doctored image of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez tearing up a copy of the U.S. Constitution — an image that many pro-gun conservatives shared believing it was real (in actuality, Gonzalez was tearing up a paper shooting target).

Hughes in that post called Gonzalez “the Awful Face Of Treason” and a “survivor of Nothing.” He has since deleted the post.

In another post that Hughes hasn’t yet deleted, he shared a cartoon of a woman speaking to a man about gun control. “I turned in my gun to do my part in ending violence,” the woman says. “I chopped off my own d--k to stop rape,” the man responds.

Within that same post, Hughes added his own sarcastic commentary. “The best thing to do to combat chronic abusers and disregarders of the law(like the law against Murder) is to........pass another Law!.....Genius!!!”

Further down the post, Hughes took aim at the students leading the protest, dismissing them as simply taking “multiple days off of school playing hooky at the expense of 16 of your classmates blood....!.... it might be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and disgusting.”

Hughes gets many things wrong in his criticisms of protesters. It is the democratic right of citizens, for instance — even those who are students — to express their views in a public demonstration such as the March For Our Lives. Hughes considers himself a defender of gun rights, but the right to speech and assembly are apparently something worth ridiculing in his mind.

His comments on gun laws in France failing to prevent deaths at his concert years ago are also misguided. While that event was tragic, there’s nothing to suggest that the laws of that nation were responsible for it, or that the perpetrators of the attack could have been prevented from carrying out their plan by a supposed “good guy with a gun,” a concept that has largely been debunked.

Restrictive gun laws in France have also likely resulted in much less murder overall. Indeed, if we’re to use the number of total homicides of a nation as a measure for who has the better laws, France comes out far ahead of the United States. In 2014, France had a murder rate of 1.2 individuals per 100,000 citizens. The U.S. by comparison had a murder rate of 4.5 per 100,000.

Hughes is rude and obnoxious in his social media commentaries. He’s also wrong in his approach, and wrong to suggest tighter gun laws won’t lessen gun deaths in the country. His experience with gun violence is unfortunate, but it doesn’t make him an expert on the issue, and his sneering and demeaning remarks should themselves be shunned.