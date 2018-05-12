‘Babies Are Dead:’ MSNBC Contributor Condemns Israeli Violence In Gaza

“I mean, there are a lot of folks who are dead today. For what? I'm sorry, this is me being a moralist, I suppose.”

At least 60 Palestinians were killed and thousands other were injured by Israeli military personnel at the Gaza border.

It was the deadliest day for Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza war.

Princeton Professor Eddie Glaude Jr. appeared on MSNBC’s “Meet The Press” and choked up while denouncing the killings and explained where the real problem lies.

The panel was discussing domestic political consequences of Trump's foreign policy actions when Glaude brought up the bloodshed.

“All that's important, and all of those babies are dead. All of those people are dead. They're dead. And we're talking about racehorses... I mean, the politics. I mean, there are a lot of folks who are dead today. For what? I'm sorry, this is me being a moralist, I suppose,” he said.

Host Katy Tur jumped in and added how the White House termed the killings as “propaganda.”

Glaude replied, “That's like saying the children in the Children's March on Birmingham, it was their fault that Bull Connor attacked them.”

The professor is not being a moralist, he’s being human. More than a dozen people are killed and thousands are injured and still the Trump administration is portraying their deaths as propaganda.

Glaude’s remark exactly tell where the problem lies. Instead of helping innocent Palestinians, the United States just gave Israel a go-ahead. Not only that. the killings and bloodshed of people, who are exercising their basic right to protest, is also being ignored.

With the controversial move of moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, Trump essentially defended the Jewish state’s illegal occupation of East Jerusalem.

Demonstrations started on March. 30, 2018 on “Land Day,” an annual commemoration of the deaths of six Arab citizens killed by Israeli security forces during demonstrations over government land confiscations in northern Israel in 1976.

The protests have entered the sixth week, however, the death rate soared up on the same day the U.S. opened its embassy in Jerusalem.

The demonstrations are expected to be bloodier and bigger as Palestinians bury their loved ones and come again to protest.

As Israel shot people dead, President Donald Trump congratulated it for the “big day” in response to the new U.S. embassy.

The president’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner also made disgusting remarks regarding the deaths of innocent people. Although he acknowledged the bloodshed but said something even more shocking than Trump.

“As we have seen from the protests of the last month and even today, those provoking violence are part of the problem and not part of the solution,” he said.

The White House also issued similar statements as Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah claimed the Palestinian deaths were are “propaganda” and said Israel had tried to handle the situation without violence.

The deadly killings sent a wave of shock around the world but many mainstream media outlets waded from addressing the issue.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Ibraheem Abu Mustafa