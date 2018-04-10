A 'B-List Reality Actor' Is The Face Of US' Decline: MSNBC Contributor

"I think about hard working people … having to live in a country that is perhaps – wow – that’s in decline, and the face of that declension is a B-list reality actor.”

WATCH: @esglaude, Professor of Religion and African American Studies at Princeton University, laments that with the Trump investigations, Americans may ‘live in a country that is in decline’ pic.twitter.com/p3nUSm0X51 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 10, 2018

Eddie Glaude, a professor of Religion and African American Studies at Princeton University and an MSNBC panelist, has taken Twitter by storm for his recent commentary on how President Donald Trump's controversies are affecting the people who are trying to go about their lives.

"Just think about it, the President of the United States …. A judge just said 'yes' to a $25 million fraud suit," Glaude stated while referring to the infamous lawsuit involving Trump University, the president's now-defunct for-profit education company, and students who claimed they were defrauded.

The contributor also mentioned the recent scandal involving Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, as well as the Russia scandal.

"You combine all of that with incompetence, with someone that you don’t think has a moral centre, whose narcissism is so unbounded, that he will make the decision with regards to Syria, that he will make the decision with regards to North Korea. I think about hard working people … having to live in a country that is perhaps – wow – that’s in decline, and the face of that declension is a B-list reality actor," Glaude concluded.

Read More Trump University Allegedly Scammed This Veteran Out Of $26,000

A lot of people on Twitter couldn't help but applaud Glaude:

Amazing stuff. And you as usual, with a ear for kindness and decency, found it and shared it. Still stay you need to be running for office. — John Norris (@Jonnynono) April 13, 2018

he nails it. i remember going to a townhall meeting with my congressman last summer expecting to hear about trump. instead, there were people asking him if their heat would be fixed by the time the next winter came. they especially don’t need this additional shit. — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) April 13, 2018

Holy shit this is SPOT ON pic.twitter.com/ew9wONHRVV — jordan (@JordanUhl) April 13, 2018

So @esglaude is my new favorite hero https://t.co/RvG0NCjAXG — Neal Rogers (@nealrogers) April 13, 2018

This man right here is @esglaude and his words ring true, tonight and every night. https://t.co/haw5YcdO2w — Jordan Horowitz (@jehorowitz) April 13, 2018

Read More Trump Finally Breaks Silence Over Stormy Daniels Affair

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters