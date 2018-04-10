© Reuters

A 'B-List Reality Actor' Is The Face Of US' Decline: MSNBC Contributor

"I think about hard working people … having to live in a country that is perhaps – wow – that’s in decline, and the face of that declension is a B-list reality actor.”

 

 

Eddie Glaude, a professor of Religion and African American Studies at Princeton University and an MSNBC panelist, has taken Twitter by storm for his recent commentary on how President Donald Trump's controversies are affecting the people who are trying to go about their lives.

"Just think about it, the President of the United States …. A judge just said 'yes' to a $25 million fraud suit,"  Glaude stated while referring to the infamous lawsuit involving Trump University, the president's now-defunct for-profit education company, and students who claimed they were defrauded.

The contributor also mentioned the recent scandal involving Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, as well as the Russia scandal.

"You combine all of that with incompetence, with someone that you don’t think has a moral centre, whose narcissism is so unbounded, that he will make the decision with regards to Syria, that he will make the decision with regards to North Korea. I think about hard working people … having to live in a country that is perhaps – wow – that’s in decline, and the face of that declension is a B-list reality actor," Glaude concluded.

A lot of people on Twitter couldn't help but applaud Glaude:  

 

 

 

 

 

