Egypt Marks 5 Years Since The 2011 Revolution With Raids & Crackdowns

Five years after the great Egyptian revolution that that ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule and two regimes later, is Egypt all that different today?

The people of Egypt find themselves almost at square one five years after a revolution to overthrow an autocratic government.

With thousands of government opponents behind bars, the likelihood of massive protests is slim but the government still seems to be jittery.

According to analysts and activists, insecurity has grown since general-turned-president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ousted the Muslim Brotherhood from power two years ago.

Sisi's popularity has been shaken as time passes by without any signs of the promised economic revival and the threat of Islamist militancy looming.

"There is a high level of paranoia on the part of the government. It is an inadvertent admission that there have been a number of failures," says Timothy Kaldas, nonresident fellow with the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

Recommended: Egypt: Revolution, What Revolution?