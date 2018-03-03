Hate Crime?: Egyptian Teen Dies After 'Gang' Of Girls Beat Her Up

“This crime is completely based on racism and discrimination because she didn't even know these girls,” the victim’s mother said.

UK police are keeping "an open mind" about whether an attack on an Egyptian student that sparked outrage in her home country was racially motivated. Mariam Moustafa, 18, died on Wednesday after being attacked by a group in Nottingham 3 weeks earlier. https://t.co/7PIMd1EHIv — بسنت عماد الدين عبدالمنعم محمود مطر (@Pacinthe) March 15, 2018

Mariam Moustafa died in Nottingham, England, after succumbing to injuries caused by a brutal attack on February 20.

The Egyptian teenager was reportedly attacked by a group of girls, who kept beating her till she passed out and until a bus driver intervened to stop the attack.

The Egyptian Embassy has been closely following the ongoing investigation of the case as it has prompted widespread outrage in Egypt.

"The government of Egypt and embassy has been closely following the circumstances of this vicious attack with the relevant British authorities and express the need for those responsible be brought to justice swiftly. The deep concern of the Egyptian public is evident and the embassy remains focused in its efforts to support and assist Mariam's grieving family whose life has been shattered by their traumatic loss," the statement said.

"The consul general of Egypt and the medical counselor, as well as a representative from the embassy, were immediately dispatched to offer support and assistance to the family at this devastating time. They were briefed by the family's lawyer on the latest medical and legal developments," the statement continued.

However, Nottinghamshire Police suggest the attack was not “racially motivated” and they are keeping an “open mind.”

Ever since the attack on Moustafa and her imminent death, the police has allegedly arrested and questioned only one suspect, who is now out on conditional bail.

"At this time, from our investigation, there is no information to suggest that the assault was motivated by hate but we continue to keep an open mind," the police statement read.

Moustafa’s family has been critical of the investigation, claiming the authorities have not been doing enough about the vicious attack that led to her death.

The victim’s sister stated Moustafa had given her a detailed account of the attack before she slipped into a coma that ultimately took her life.

“My sister couldn't see as she'd been hit in the head but then as soon as she saw our bus coming, she ran to it, trying to get on it. She got on to the bus, she didn't think they'd all pay £1 to get on but they went up to her when she'd sat down and said they weren't finished with her. Then the girls kept saying punch her more, punch her more. Then she couldn't see what was going on," she said.

She also claimed the girls involved in the attack “laughed about” Moustafa’s coma on Instagram.

“I was shocked and they should be ashamed of themselves," she continued.

Moustafa’s distraught father said he brought his family to England so that they could have better lives and he never expected to be in the situation he is in.

"We thought England would be our future, be an engineer one day, anything we wanted to be, that's why my dad brought us to England but it seems like it has actually ruined us, we didn't think England was like that. When Mariam was born, I did my best for her. I come here for her future and education, for my daughter, to be engineering but now it is not fair," he said.

According to other reports, he said, “It’s been nearly 20 days and the girls who were involved in the assault haven’t been arrested,” it quoted him as saying. “The British police haven’t given me any details about what happened nor has the hospital provided us a single report.”

Moustafa’s mother maintains this attack was a hate crime. She also claimed two of the same girls attacked her daughter a few months ago.

“Two of the same girls who assaulted her four months ago, were involved in this incident. This is completely based on racism and discrimination because she didn't even know these girls,” she said.

According to bus company Nottingham City Transport’s (NCT) official statement, the girls kept harassing and assaulting Moustafa on the bus and a driver had to intervene and ask the group of girls to get off the bus.

"We would like to publicly recognize our driver, who went upstairs to intervene and acted as a barrier between the attackers and the young lady, after he asked them to leave the bus. CCTV from the bus has been provided to Nottinghamshire Police as part of their investigation into this appalling attack and we continue to support their efforts to identify the culprits," NCT said.

The family also said the hospital initially sent Moustafa home despite serious injuries. She later fell ill and had to be taken back to the hospital where she was put into a medically induced coma after suffering from a brain hemorrhage.

Nottingham_Post : Grieving family release harrowing pictures of Mariam Moustafa in a coma https://t.co/XSiuecoxGr (via Twitter https://t.co/wrnHFtwsxk) pic.twitter.com/CRhpPoPGxq — Nottingham Post (@NottinghamPost) March 15, 2018

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust stated that an initial review does not indicate any misconduct on the trust’s part but vowed to “fully examine the family’s concern.”

No new arrests have been made with regards to the incident.

