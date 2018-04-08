Woman Embalmed Alive After Hospital Injects Wrong Drip

“Now I understand that formalin was simply eroding her body from the inside. People who performed the surgery already knew that they infused something wrong.”

A Russian woman was reportedly embalmed alive after she was injected with Formaldehyde instead of normal saline.

Ekaterina Fedyaeva, 27, was in a hospital for a routine surgery when the horrific mishap took place. The chemical compound Formaldehyde, which is used to prevent the decomposition of corpses, was pumped into the woman’s veins which resulted in her death.

After the surgery, she suffered horrible pain and convulsions and after two days, she was flown to a hospital in Moscow, Russia, where she fell into a coma.

As soon as Fedyaeva arrived at the hospital, she was immediately put on a life support machine, however, she later died of multiple organ failure.

Her mother, Galina Baryshnikova, said the doctors knew about the blunder they had made but did nothing to help her dying daughter.

“Her legs were moving, she had convulsions, her whole body was shaking. I put socks on her, then a robe, then a blanket but she was shivering to such an extent, I can’t even describe it. No doctor came to see her although she was coming round from anesthetic,” said the bereaved mother.

Baryshnikova added that the doctors wanted to hide everything and told her to go home every time she asked them for help.

“We had no idea it was formalin. Now I understand that formalin was simply eroding her body from the inside. People who performed the surgery already knew that they infused something wrong. They needed to take some urgent measures - but they did nothing. I begged – ‘please help her, she is my only child,’” she said.

The mother said she went in search of the doctors but found them discussing how to disclose terrible mistake that had been made. A female doctor later came up to Baryshnikova and Fedyaeva’s husband, Igor, and told them about the blunder.

“A medical mistake took place. She is in coma now, her heart, lungs and liver stopped working. She is attached to an artificial lung ventilator,” the doctor reportedly said.

Baryshnikova further said, “This is pure murder. [It] was simply eroding her body from inside.”

According to reports, a criminal investigation was opened into the incident. However, name and details of the hospital where the medical blunder took place are not yet clear.

