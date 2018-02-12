Elderly Grandmother’s Face Left Black And Blue From Random Attack

The 85-year-old victim said she only remembers walking and then being hit by a man passing beside her. Now, police have launched a manhunt to find the assailant.

WARNING: Graphic image below may be unsuitable for some readers.

An 85-year-old grandmother was violently assaulted in Koreatown in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Manhunt underway for attacker of 86-year-old grandmother who was beaten in broad daylight on busy street in Koreatown https://t.co/wuJfZ4yoEZ pic.twitter.com/8jWA0TnCSk — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 12, 2018

According to ABC News, the woman was walking on a busy street in the middle of the day when a stranger walking near her hit her in the face with an open hand. The only thing the elderly woman said she can remember from the incident is a man walking beside her and then striking her.

She was taken to a neighboring hospital for her face and head injuries.

Her granddaughter, Yujin Ko, took a horrific photo of her grandmother’s face, showing her severe bruising from the unexpected blow.

"Her eyes are black and blue, her forehead is black and blue. She got a lot of stitches on her scalp, so she's bandaged up," Ko said.

The petite woman weighs only 90 pounds, so the hit she took was quite damaging. Unfortunately, the suspect fled the scene before he could be apprehended.

"Luckily, a lot of people were there to help her, and so she said people were rushing to her, and I don't know if that's the time that guy got away," Ko said. "The paramedics came, the ambulance came, and the police came."

Authorities have been checking security footage to identify the culprit. They have identified a person of interest whom they are seeking help from the public to locate.

We need your help! Retweet to help us locate this “person of interest” in the violent attack of an 86-year-old grandmother this past Saturday in #Koreatown. He is described as a 35-year-old male Hispanic, 5’5”, 150 pounds. Any info contact @LAPDOlympic Detectives pic.twitter.com/rKy2PyOcIq — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 13, 2018

While no one should be violently attacking other people for no good reason, it is especially egregious to cause harm to children and the elderly as they are less likely to be able to defend themselves. Hopefully, this cruel man is caught and brought to justice before any other innocent person becomes his next victim.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Flickr, Sveta Suvorina