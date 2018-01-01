Japanese Senior Citizens Are Getting Arrested On Purpose

An unexpected consequence of aging population in Japan is pitiful. Prisons have become an escape for the elderly people from a life of loneliness and despair.

In Japan, the surge in elderly population hit a record 35.14 million last year, accounting for 26 percent of the country’s population.

Due to having the highest proportion of elderly citizens, with quarter of its citizens aged 65 or older, the working population has shrunk in the country, which has put a strain on its financial system and retail industry. But in recent years, a bizarre trend is unfolding in the country. Apparently, the elderly people in Japan are committing petty crimes so they can spend the rest of their days in prison.

Complaints and arrests involving elderly people, and women in particular, are taking place at rates above those of any other demographic group.

No matter how miserable it may sound, but the reality is senior citizens in the country would rather prefer a life in jail than living freely outside. It is almost depressing to know that loneliness can drive old people to take such desperate measures.

Half of the seniors caught shoplifting reported living alone, the government discovered last year, and 40 percent of them said they either don’t have family or rarely speak to them.

“They may have a house. They may have a family. But that doesn’t mean they have a place they feel at home,” said Yumi Muranaka, head warden of Iwakuni Women’s Prison.

Such an uncanny situation rose from the fact that care facilities for the elderly population haven’t been able to keep up with the increasing numbers of senior citizens.

According to the Bloomberg, it costs more than $20,000 a year to keep an inmate in jail and the expenses multiply if the inmates are elderly, since they need special care and have medical needs.

Some prisons have essentially turned into an old care home as prison staff members are usually caught up in performing the duties of a nursing home attendant.

“I enjoy my life in prison more. There are always people around, and I don’t feel lonely here. When I got out the second time, I promised that I wouldn’t go back. But when I was out, I couldn’t help feeling nostalgic,” said one of the female inmates.

Apart from being socially isolated, adding to elderly women’s plight is their economic vulnerability in the country that is shoving them into poverty. Consequently, they opt for a life in jail where at least they won’t have to worry about shelter, lodging and medical benefits.

Japan is not the only country dealing with this distinct challenge. The U.S. has had cases where people deliberately engaged in petty crimes to catch the attention of the authorities so they can end up in prisons where they were able to gain access to healthcare, avoid harsh weather conditions or force themselves to quit a drug habit.

But the intensity of the situation is severe in Japan.

The government is reportedly trying to curb these relatively harmless but problematic senior crimes by working on social welfare programs.

This being said, the kind of assistance government agencies can give cannot eliminate the problems from the root. Private sectors together with the government can develop effective rehabilitation programs, but what has pushed these law-abiding senior citizens to this point is a problem well beyond the system’s reach.

“Life inside is never easy,” social worker Takeshi Izumaru said. “But for some, outside, it’s worse.”

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters/Toru Hanai