We are very proud of the project that we built which helped raise the Voice of the Underdog and even more grateful for the community of readers and viewers for supporting us and inspiring us to do better over the years.
We want to thank everyone and urge them to continue their journey to make this world a better place.
While we attained our goal to raise awareness via this project, we have also reached its logical end. The voice of the underdog will continue to be raised via varied forums.
Our final message to all our readers is: Resist, Persist, Repeat
Sincerely,
Team Carbonated.TV