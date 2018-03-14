Theranos CEO, Hailed As ‘Next Steve Jobs,’ Charged With Massive Fraud

Holmes raised more than $700 million fraudulently between 2013 and 2015 for making false claims about her miracle machine “Edison.”

Elizabeth Holmes was hailed as a wunderkind for finding a innovative blood analysis company at the age of 19. Sadly, it seems her breaking the glass ceiling was just a lie.

Holmes, the CEO of Theranos, has been charged with “massive fraud” amounting to over $700 million after U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission found her technology did not do what it was supposed to.

According to USA Today, the 34-year-old Holmes, who was compared to Steve Jobs by Inc. because of her revolutionary technology and her penchant for wearing black turtlenecks, raised more than $700 million fraudulently between 2013 and 2015. Investigators found that Holmes deceived investors and made it appear she had successfully developed a portable blood analyzer that could perform many lab tests cheaply using only a small blood sample.

Theranos claimed it could perform a large variety of blood tests with just a pinprick worth of blood with their machine “Edison” — named after the American inventor. The firm said it could text for cholesterol and even cancer with a tiny amount of blood. Investors poured money into the venture and the company was once valued at $9 billion.

However, when a 2015 Washington Post story called her company into question, the SEC grew uneasy and investigated Theranos.

It seemed the employees at the firm were voicing doubts about “Edison” whose details were secretive. They reported Theranos only used the signature technology for a very small amount of tests and used traditional testing machines for the vast majority of blood testing.

The company also falsely claimed its technology was used by US medical team in Afghanistan. It also claimed Theranos was expected to generate more than a $100 million in revenue in 2014. Turned out, the company’s actual revenue was actually $100,000.

The report concluded the devices were imprecise and flawed.

By 2016, Forbes estimated Theranos was worth “nothing.”

“In truth, Theranos' technology was never deployed by the US Department of Defence and generated a little more than $100,000 in revenue from operations in 2014...,” said SEC. “In truth, according to the SEC's complaint, Theranos' proprietary analyzer could complete only a small number of tests, and the company conducted the vast majority of patient tests on modified and industry-standard commercial analyzers manufactured by others.”

Holmes will now lose control of her company for the next 10 years and will have to pay a penalty of $500,000. She will also return 19 million shares.

The SEC has also charged Theranos’ former president, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who is also Holmes ex-boyfriend.

Holmes reputation is in tatters with her fans, who once lauded her for breaking the glass ceiling by being one of the youngest self-made billionaire. Her massive fraud is also a huge blow to feminism and the cause of women who strive to be CEO, of which there are only 32 in the United States.

Finally, with Elizabeth Holmes women are seeing the same opportunities to commit “massive fraud” that their male counterparts closely guarded for so long. #EqualPayDay #GlassCeilingShattered — JoeyJoJo Jr Shabadoo (@Real_LionelHutz) March 14, 2018

Elizabeth Holmes is 34 and she's already ruined her life...but having spent some time with her I wouldn't be surprised if she pulls a rabbit out of a hat eventually...she's a sociopath but like many sociopaths very charming and very smart. pic.twitter.com/8mEi590XsW — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) March 14, 2018

SEC: Theranos told prospective investor it had $108 million in 2014 revenue. Real number was closer to $100,000. — Dan Primack (@danprimack) March 14, 2018

I am huge fan of female CEOs like Indra Nooyi & Sheryl Sandberg, but investors failed to scrutinize Theranos/Elizabeth Holmes' claims @cnbc — Bill George (@Bill_George) April 14, 2016

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid