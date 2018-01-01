Will America Finds Its First Female President In Elizabeth Warren?

“It’s time for women to go to Washington and fix our broken government and that includes a woman at the top. So here’s what I promise, after November 6, I will take a hard look at running for president.”

The #MeToo movement came to the rescue of hundreds of thousands of women who had been oppressed, discriminated, sexually violated and above all that, forced to be kept quiet — sometimes out of their own safety but more often than not, because of how they would be perceived.

And if the sexual assault accusations — and their reception — against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh are any indication, it is that the government has a long way to go when it comes to treating those who dare speak up against powerful men.

Although, the #MeToo movement brought about the downfall of many powerful predators, the fight is not half won and it won’t be, until due process is provided to anyone who comes forward with such allegations.

But how, in a male dominant government, where many such voices have been oppressed, one brings about that change that abuse victims will no longer be afraid to come forward?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren may have the answer.

Warren thinks it is time a woman sat in the oval office to “fix” the government.

“It’s time for women to go to Washington and fix our broken government and that includes a woman at the top. So here’s what I promise, after November 6, I will take a hard look at running for president,” she announced to a standing ovation.

It has been long rumored that a presidential run is under consideration by Warren and the Kavanaugh hearings may have just helped speed up the process, after which she made the first clear indication that the senator might be giving President Donald Trump a run for his money, who plans to seek re-election in 2020.

Warren apart from lamenting the general state of the nation, seemed particularly outraged by the treatment of Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault (three other similar allegations later followed) at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

“I watched 11 men who were too chicken to ask a woman a single question,” she said. “I watched powerful men helping a powerful man make it to an even more powerful position.”

She now believes it is time, a woman is given that power.

Warren has been long standing critic of Trump, who has long insulted her using the “Pocahontas” slur and did not spare him while announcing her consideration to run for presidency in 2020.

“Let’s face it, Donald Trump is taking this country in the wrong direction ... I am worried, down to my bones, about what Donald Trump is doing to our democracy,” she said.

It is no wonder the current state of affair may actually push Warren to aim for a 2020 presidential run.

Kavanaugh was nominated by Trump to the highly powerful seat in the Supreme Court. If confirmed, the judge with his new found powers can have an impact on women and abortion rights that may put America decades behind.

Kavanaugh’s nomination has been marred with protests; especially since allegations of misconduct keep mounting against the man Trump has called of the highest character.

But Trump is one to talk.

The POTUS himself has been accused of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to marital rape and yet he holds the highest seat in the United States. For him to thoroughly support an alleged sexual abuser is not really surprising.

What is surprising though, is that even in the #MeToo era, survivors of sexual abuse are treated pretty much the same as they were decades ago.

The last woman that came close to the seat in the Oval office was Hillary Clinton, who lost out to Trump of all people.

But in Warren, will America find its first female president?

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Mike Segar