Warren: Carson Cares More About Dining Set Than Housing Discrimination

“When I look at your track record at HUD, I just see you headed in the wrong direction that is going backwards,” Elizabeth Warren told Ben Carson to his face.

Ben Carson tries to get 'FEISTY' when Grill by Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/wRkf7EC0Q4 via @YouTube — kandinskybertolino (@kandinsky99) March 23, 2018

During a Senate oversight hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) grilled Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson by asking fundamental questions about his ineffective tenure.

The HUD secretary was testifying before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee when Warren ripped him for not doing his job.

He once again found himself in a center of maelstrom when Warren asked him about the measures he had taken so far to alleviate discrimination in housing.

Predictably, Carson didn’t have a convincing answer to that and resorted to talking about the lawsuits that have been filed against discrimination during his time at HUD – which is essentially all what he has done to tackle prejudice.

Warren, U.S. Democrats’ liberal firebrand, realized soon enough that the secretary wasn’t bringing any cogent argument to the table and then she started to tear him down.

She blasted the former neurosurgeon for delaying a 2015 HUD rule on housing discrimination till 2020.

Carson argued that his decision was prompted by “dozens and dozens” of cities who had petitioned to not go forward with the law because of the high cost associated with it.

“Excuse me, Secretary Carson,” Warren interrupted. “Let me just remind you. This is a question about following the law. The law clearly says ‘affirmatively further fair housings.’ It doesn’t say cut back on that because you’re concerned about compliance costs.”

It was unlikely that Warren, who wasn’t hesitating in calling out Carson for his professional incompetence, could go without bringing up the notorious dining set.

“A lot of people are criticizing you for spending tens of thousands in taxpayer money on fancy furniture and don’t get me wrong; I think scamming the taxpayers is a scandal. But the biggest scandal of your tenure is your unwillingness to do your job and enforce the laws that reduce housing discrimination and segregation across this country,” Warren said.

“In 1968, the typical black family had one-sixth as much wealth as the typical white family,” she added. “Now, it is one-tenth. We have gone backwards since the Civil Rights Era. It is HUD’s job to help end housing discrimination—that’s what the law said. You said you would enforce these laws, you haven’t, and I think that’s the scandal that should get you fired.”

The senator’s bluntness apparently startled Carson.

“I don’t think that you have characterized things in any way close to what is accurate,” he replied. “But you’re welcome to say whatever you want.”

Warren pointed out that Carson’s disregard for housing discrimination has exacerbated the wage gap between white families and black families in America.

It isn’t surprising that Carson’s reprehensible disregard for providing fair housing opportunities for the minorities, made the senator lose her cool. Earlier this month, he was subjected to widespread backlash when he tried to remove the anti-discrimination language from the HUD’s mission statement. He is also in thick of the controversy surrounding the extravagant purchase of furniture from taxpayers’ money.

