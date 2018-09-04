In New Attack, Elon Musk Calls British Diver, A ‘Child Rapist’

Musk, in the e-mail to Buzzfeed News’ reporter Ryan Mac, made baseless allegations against the British diver, accusing him of “moving to Chiang Rai for a child bride who was about 12-years-old.”

This was his first email to me after I asked him twice for comment on a legal threat from the rescuer's lawyer.



He prefaced the email with "off the record" though I did not agree to that condition. Off the record is a two-party agreement. pic.twitter.com/szknfOMg0s — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) September 4, 2018

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s unhinged tweets have frequently landed him in trouble — more recently, when he called a British diver, involved in the infamous Thai cave rescue, a “pedo.”

Musk later apologized, facing severe backlash. However, it seems he is back to his old tricks.

Dramatically deepening his attacks against Vernon Unsworth, the Tesla CEO called him a “child rapist” in a new e-mail published by Buzzfeed News.

The unverified accusations were hurled Unsworth’s way after he threatened to sue Musk over his “pedo” comment after he criticized his mini-submarine design which was to be used to help with rescuing 12 kids and their football coach after they got trapped in the Tham Luang cave complex.

Musk, in the e-mail to Buzzfeed News’ reporter Ryan Mac, made baseless allegations against the British diver, accusing him of “moving to Chiang Rai for a child bride who was about 12-years-old.” He said Chiang Rai was renowned for child-sex trafficking.

He also wrote he “f**king hopes” Unsworth sues him.

When Buzzfeed News ran an investigation against the claims made by Musk, they were unable to corroborate them.

The e-mail had a little note at the top that read, “Off the record,” however, since Mac never agreed to any such arrangement, he was free to use the contents of the e-mail in his reporting.

Unsworth, after the e-mail was published, confirmed he was going to go ahead with the lawsuits. His lawyer confirmed the legal action to The Guardian, “Elon Musk’s campaign of publishing vile and false accusations against Mr. Unsworth is inexcusable. Musk hopes to be sued and he deserves to be sued. He will be.”

In another e-mail, Musk defended his mini-submarine and denounced Unsworth’s criticism of his model.

Here is Elon's second email to me. It was prefaced with "on background."



Again, I did not agree to that condition. pic.twitter.com/LW37whPbfQ — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) September 4, 2018

The latest controversy tops off a list of many ongoing struggles for the Tesla CEO, who has been in the limelight but not for the right reasons.

He recently landed himself in trouble after tweeting he has “secured” funding that would be enough to privatize his electric car company. The tweet garnered backlash from investors and inspection from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Musk, who recently claimed this year has been “the most difficult and painful year of my career,” would definitely not be looking forward to a lawsuit, despite what he said in the e-mail.

