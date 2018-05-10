Israel Further Rewards Soldier Who Killed Injured Palestinian

Israel is setting free a man who deliberately murdered an already wounded person. The same justice system hands harsher punishments to Palestinian children - for throwing stones.

Consider this: Israel sent at least 30 heavily-armed officers to arrest Ahed Tamimi, a teen Palestinian activist, on Dec. 19.

Her crime?

She was filmed resisting and slapping Israeli soldiers, holding military weapons, who had allegedly invaded her yard. She has been charged with 12 counts, including assault, and could face at least 10 years in jail if found guilty.

Now, consider this: The same justice system will set Elor Azaria, a 20-year-old former Israeli Defense Force recruit, free only after nine months in jail.

His crime?

In March 2016, he was caught on camera cold-bloodedly shooting an alleged Palestinian attacker at point blank range in the head, despite the fact that he was unarmed, wounded and lying on the ground at the time of the shooting.

Despite video evidence of Azaria's crime, the soldier was only convicted of manslaughter – not murder. Although he received a slap on the wrist in the form of an 18-month jail term, that slap recently turned into a mere tap as Israel is set to release him on May 10, 2018, which means he would only serve two-thirds of his original — already outrageously lenient — sentence.

IDF's chief prosecutor, Col. Sharon Zagagi Pinhas said she did not object to Azaria being let go only after nine months because "she does not believe he constitutes a danger to the public" despite the fact that "he has shown no remorse, nor has he taken responsibility, for his action."

The "action" being ruthlessly murdering an incapacitated man.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old Palestinian girl, who resisted military occupation, remains under arrest.

Azaria's case exposed the glaring hypocrisy of Israel's justice system when he was handed an 18-month jail term last year. But the latest reduction in his sentence, especially in the wake of Ahed's ongoing trial, has cemented all remaining doubts regarding Israel's double-standards.

There are Palestinian children, who have been sentenced to longer jail terms for actions as trivial as throwing stones, which, it is important to mention here, is called "terrorism" under Israeli law - while a 19-year-old conscientiously killing an already incapacitated man, does not.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters