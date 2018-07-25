Leaked Emails Suggest Stormy Daniels’ Strip Club Arrest Was A Set Up

It appears the strip club arrest might have been a set up to publicly humiliate and discredit the adult film actress who is engaged in a legal battle against the commander-in-chief.

Earlier this month, the police officers in Columbus, Ohio, arrested adult movie actress Stormy Daniels while she was performing at a local strip club as part of her cross country tour.

The 39-years-old, who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump shortly after he married his third wife and present first lady Melania Trump, was accused of touching three undercover law enforcement officials who were posing as customers.

However, it now appears the whole thing might have actually been a set up to publicly humiliate and discredit the actress engaged in legal battle against the commander-in-chief and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Since the law in Ohio prohibits strip club patrons and employees from touching each other, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was initially charged with three misdemeanor charges related to knowingly touching a client while running a sexually oriented business.

However, the charges were shortly dismissed after the Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein’s officer determined the adult film star was not guilty of the alleged crimes as she was not a regular performer at the club. Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs called the arrest a “mistake.”

At the time, Klein said his office was not involved in a “sting operation.” Interestingly, the leaked emails obtained by The Fayette Advocate suggest otherwise.

According to the publication, a whistleblower from the City of Columbus provided emails from the account of Detective Shana Keckley – one of the lead arresting officers in Daniels’ case. The emails included news clippings about the adult star’s planned appearance in Columbus, her pictures with Trump and clips of her performances. One of the emails also contained a map to the club where the entire operation went down.

The thing is these emails were sent two days before the arrest. In fact, Daniels had not even rolled into the two when her arrest was being premeditated, according to the report.

“It is clear that Keckley and her fellow officers were there because of Stormy and only because of Stormy,” the whistleblower told The Fayette Advocate. “The emails definitely show that the police lied about it being a prostitution and human trafficking mission.”

In one of the emails Keckley also bragged about the arrest.

“You’re Welcome!!!!! It was me, Rosser, Lancaster, and Praiter,” she allegedly wrote to another police officer. “Please please don’t post my name on Facebook!! Thank me in person later.”

Since Daniels’ arrest, Avenatti has asserted his client’s arrest was politically motivated – and the latest evidence suggests there might be some truth to his statements after all.

“These emails are very disturbing,” said the lawyer. “We will get to the bottom of this one way or the other.”

The Columbus Police Department has not commented on the matter as of writing this.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Lucas Jackson