Emirati Prince Reveals UAE Secrets After Fleeing To Qatar

“I am the first in a royal family going out of the U.A.E. and telling everything about them,” said Sheikh Rashid.

Emirati Prince, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad al-Sharqi, 31, second son of the emir of Fujairah, Flees to Qatar saught Assylum, Exposing Tensions within U.A.E. https://t.co/5EqoteUih7 — Mohammed Naim (@profmnaim) July 14, 2018

An Emirati prince revealed some startling secrets about the U.A.E. after fleeing to Doha, fearing for his life.

Prince Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad al-Sharqi publically slammed the Gulf state’s rulers and held them responsible for being involved in blackmail and money laundering. However, he did not provide any evidence to back up his accusation.

The 31-year-old Emirati prince, who is the second son of a Fujairah ruler, arrived in Doha, Qatar, to seek asylum after splitting up with Fujairah’s pro-government media operation in May because of a dispute with the rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Rashid made staggering revelations about Abu Dhabi’s leadership’s role in the military operations in Yemen. According to the prince, the rulers of the Abu Dhabi did not bother to consult anyone before launching a military attack on the war-torn country. He added that several Emirati soldiers who died in Yemen in the past three years belonged to Fujairah and were largely ignored by the media.

According to the prince, the number of U.A.E. war deaths was far more than the 100 that have been reported in public, adding that "there have been more deaths from Fujairah than anywhere else."

He also disclosed how the exiled members of the Qatari royal family were being hosted by Abu Dhabi, as the oil-rich city promoted them as substitute leaders. Sheikh Rashid further accused Abu Dhabi’s intelligence agencies of threatening him and of releasing thwarting personal videos about him, which he described as fictitious or prejudicial.

“I am the first in a royal family going out of the UAE and telling everything about them,” he said, explaining that he wanted to make these details public to protect his family in Fujairah from being blackmailed by Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with the New York Times, the prince claimed Abu Dhabi was involved in money laundering activities, because they pressured him to transfer “tens of millions of dollars on their behalf to people he did not know in other countries.”

This was a clear violation of Emirati and international laws.

However, he failed to provide any evidence but said the invoices for those transactions were in Fujairah.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Qatar after accusing Doha of sponsoring terrorism. So far, Qatar has not publicly acknowledged Sheikh Rashid’s presence, although a source close to Qatar’s royal family said they were allowing the prince to stay.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Faisal Al Nasser