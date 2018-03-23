Emma Gonzalez Pens Poignant Op-Ed Ahead Of March For Our Lives

Just before the March for Our Lives events, Teen Vogue has published an op-ed written by Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor and activist Emma Gonzalez.

"We, the youth of the United States, have built a new movement to denounce gun violence and call for safety in all of our communities. This is only the beginning." @Emma4Change pens a searing op-ed on this generation's plans to make change: https://t.co/MV34GJgrdI #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/FWTpOD1WKL — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) March 23, 2018

Parkland shooting survivor and fervid gun control advocate Emma Gonzalez has penned a powerful op-ed for Teen Vogue ahead of the March For Our Lives events happening across the country on Saturday.

In it, she eloquently breaks down the many reasons why this generation needs stronger gun control measures.

While much of the focus of the most recent gun control argument has been on school shootings, Gonzalez makes a point to note that from the time she was born, she has grown up watching mass shootings occur in public spaces throughout the country long before living through one on Valentine’s Day.

“I was born in 1999, just a few months after 13 people were left dead after a shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado,” Gonzalez wrote. “From 1966 to the Valentine’s Day that my school proved to be less than bulletproof, nearly 1,100 people have been killed in mass public shootings in the U.S.. From the deaths of 26 at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, to the 2016 massacre of mostly Latinx people at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, to the loss of 58 lives at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas last year, we’ve seen mass shootings play out again and again and again.”

She also takes a jab at the National Rifle Association, asserting that the organization “feeds myths” about gun ownership which “perpetuate the suffering of thousands of Americans each year.”

Gonzalez’s op-ed introduces and elaborates on the #NeverAgain movement, which is also youth-led, and includes young faces from Parkland, Ferguson, Newtown, and other parts of the country who are demanding change.

Introducing our March cover stars: The activists leading the #MarchForOurLives. Meet the new voices of gun reform — from Parkland and beyond — raising their voices to make gun violence a thing of the past: https://t.co/Xg0eBoZD3l #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/ic3TjImMKM — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) March 23, 2018

In addition to Gonzalez’s piece, Teen Vogue published a conversation with five of the #NeverAgain activists, all of whom are gun violence survivors or lost loved ones to gun violence.

Gonzalez wrote: “Parkland youth are working to end gun violence through actions like the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., on March 24 and the ongoing #NeverAgain movement. I’m one of them. Fed up with the apathy pervading this country, we realized that we don’t need to wait around to have our voices heard or for someone else to make change — we have to be the change we need to see.”

Gonzalez also makes very clear the exact changes that the students are looking for as a result of their activism.

“We need to digitize gun-sales records, mandate universal background checks, close gun-show loopholes and straw-man purchases, ban high-capacity magazines, and push for a comprehensive assault weapons ban with an extensive buyback system.”

She added: “It would also benefit us to redefine what assault weapons are so that when we call for a ban against them, it’s clear that we aren’t trying to ban all guns. No one needs to use an assault weapon to protect themselves while walking home at night. No one should be allowed to use an AR-15 to strategically hunt people, which, in case anyone forgot, is what made us speak out in the first place.”

She concluded her harrowing piece with a modified version of the preamble of the United States Constitution:

“We the Wounded of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Future, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common People, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Generations to Come, do ordain and establish this March for the United States of America.”

While it is absurd and heartbreaking that children have had to take on the responsibility for their own safety, their tenacity and resilience inspires hope that real, progressive change is on the horizon as they represent the future voters and lawmakers of our nation.

As Gonzalez stated at the start of her piece, "...this is only the beginning."