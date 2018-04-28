Macron And Trump Planted A Tree At The WH – It Just Disappeared

People believe the tree was pulled out of the White House because Trump was upset over Macron’s climate change speech.

100 years ago, American soldiers fought in France, in Belleau to defend our freedom. This oak tree (my gift to @realDonaldTrump) will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us. pic.twitter.com/AUdVncaKRN — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 24, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron had gifted a tree known as the oak sapling to President Donald Trump as a symbol of strong ties that bind the two countries.

Macron also tweeted a video of himself along with Trump and the respective first ladies planting the tree on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. According to Macron, the sapling was from Belleau Wood, the site where nearly 2,000 US soldiers were killed during the World War I battle in 1918.

However, within just five days, the tree mysteriously disappeared from the White House.

Recent photographs taken by Reuters photographer, Yuri Gripas, show a yellow spot of grass on the patch where the tree was planted. Surprisingly, the tree went missing after Macron addressed the potential threats posed by climate change at a joint session of the Congress. Trump is known to be a climate change denier.

And now, people believe the sapling was pulled out of the White House because Trump was upset over Macron’s speech.

EXCLUSIVE: Photo of Macron's tree fleeing the White House!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DwGXEaf9sC — UH60 (@UH60Hawk) April 29, 2018

A tree taken from a World War I battlefield in France and planted during French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit last week has disappeared from the White House lawn. Sources say that Trump was so upset about Macron's Speech that he pulled it up after a Big Mac run. UNREAL. — Craig A. Charbonneau 🥋 (@c_a_charbonneau) April 29, 2018

Has anyone seen a runaway tree? https://t.co/h5rOFiPFhV — StevenScottReynolds (@SteveSReynolds) April 29, 2018

We've grown a whole forest and Trump can't even handle one tree 👀https://t.co/eIllzd3d07 — Trump Forest (@RealTrumpForest) April 29, 2018

The White House has not commented on the saplings disappearance. However, Gérard Araud, the French Ambassador to the United States said the tree was only removed temporarily to protect other trees in the White House from the parasites on the sapling. It was removed to comply with the countries customs and would be replanted at a later date.

He also confirmed that the roots were protected in plastic.

It is in quarantine which is mandatory for any living organism imported to the US. It will be replanted afterwards. https://t.co/XyJRKTgPWW — Gérard Araud (@GerardAraud) April 29, 2018

