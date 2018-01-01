Employee 'Kicks Out' Black Woman Out Of Makeup Kiosk In Thailand

“I think he may be a bit off. Maybe a race thing? Maybe he didn’t want to work? I know he didn’t want this to be reported and was seriously trying to grab my phone by any means necessary.”

An African-American expat in Thailand reportedly became a victim of racism when she went to a mall where she was “physically assaulted.”

The woman who goes by the name, Zya Mo, shared the incident on Facebook where she wrote that she went to a mall and decided to visit a Make Up For Ever kiosk that is where she claimed she was physically assaulted.

She added she was searching through cosmetics to get the right shade for her complexion. Mo added that is when a Thai employee came to her and told her to hurry up. At one point the employee also forced her to purchase a used product.

Of course Mo denied. That is when the Thai man told her to get out and began yelling at her. Mo said she began recording the incident when the employee became ruder.

In the video, the unknown Thai employee could clearly be seen attempting to snatch away Mo’s mobile phone and when he failed, he went to get security on the woman. She added when security officials arrived at the kiosk, the employee got confused as there was no reason for him to call them.

The woman further demanded in the post that she wanted the makeup company to fire the employee for his rude behavior.

“I’ve been coming to this country for years without incident —this was uncalled for and I hope a onetime ordeal. I’m asking #makeupforever to fire this guy for assaulting me. I’ve been a long time fan of the country of #thailand and a long time shopper with #makeupforeverthailand and #makeupforeverofficial and I’m seriously stunned,” she wrote in the post.

Mo eventually left the kiosk.

The woman later spoke to Coconuts Bangkok and said she visited the mall last week and tried some lipstick shades but didn’t purchase anything. However, she returned to the mall again with the intention of purchasing something from the kiosk.

Mo added the employee said, “You’ve been here twice” and ordered her to leave.

“Then he proceeded to tell me in broken English to buy the used lipgloss. Of course, I refused, and he told me to get out. I refused [to leave] and since he kept insisting and being rude — I decided to record his behavior, as it was horrible,” she added.

She said she was really angry by then.

A benefit of doubt could be given to the employee because of the language barrier. However, even if there was any kind of miscommunication his action of snatching Mo’s mobile phone and yelling at her can’t be justified.

“I think he may be a bit off. Maybe a race thing? Maybe he didn’t want to work? Not sure. I know he didn’t want this to be reported and was seriously trying to grab my phone by any means necessary,” Mo added.

Spotlight, Banner: Binnur Ege Gurun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images